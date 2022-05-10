GoGlobal Launches Employer of Record (EOR) Services in the United Arab Emirates

GoGlobal's newly launched Dubai-based operations team will support clients' international hiring needs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), empowering global business expansion in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoGlobal, the world's fastest-growing, privately-owned provider of global Employer of Record (EOR) services, announced today the opening of operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

GoGlobal is already a premier provider of EOR services, also known as an international professional employment organization (PEO), in Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas. Today's launch into the UAE marks the company's debut in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with a local team now based in Dubai.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) from multinational companies (MNCs) is booming in the UAE, thanks to fast-paced economic growth and business-friendly free trade zones (FTZ). Named the top country for innovation in the MENA region by the Global Innovation Index 2021, the UAE's economic strategy in recent years has pivoted from a focus on oil exports to greater economic diversification. Dubai, the country's largest city and center for professional services, has been recognized by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) for attracting top digital talent and hosting a high-performance workforce.

Nick Broughton, a GoGlobal partner based in Switzerland, said, "The UAE has become an ideal launch point for MNCs looking to expand into the MENA region, thanks to its straight-forward business environment, supply chain footprint, cutting-edge innovation and world-class workforce. With English widely spoken in the professional sector, the UAE is home to a diverse, multicultural population and a high concentration of expats from more than 190 countries. As global businesses set their gaze on the UAE, we're excited to offer our cost-effective, high-quality EOR solutions."

Margaret Yip, a GoGlobal partner based in Hong Kong, said, "Our launch into the UAE is a direct response to the rising demand we've experienced from our clients, who are increasingly requesting information about expanding into and hiring in the MENA region. Establishing a company and operating with a small headcount in the UAE can be challenging for MNCs, especially given the varying labor regulations across emirates and free trade zones. With GoGlobal handling payroll, benefits and compliance through our proven EOR solution, our clients can seamlessly tap into the UAE's talented workforce and focus on core growth activities."

About GoGlobal

GoGlobal is the world's fastest-growing, privately-owned Global Employer of Record (EOR) service provider, with a globally distributed and remote workforce. GoGlobal's technology enabled EOR solution allows businesses of all sizes and geographies to hire staff globally without the need to set up a local entity, opening new doors to rapid expansion and growth. GoGlobal clients can hire top talent anywhere in the world – quickly, cost-effectively and compliantly.

For more information, please visit GoGlobalGeo.com

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goglobal-launches-employer-of-record-eor-services-in-the-united-arab-emirates-301542765.html

SOURCE GoGlobal