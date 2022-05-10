NOBLIS AWARDED PATENT for secure authentication system for mobile communications

Distributed ledger technology expedites secure access to mobile networks.
RESTON, Va., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced the award of a continuation of U.S. patent 10,856,150 for a system to authenticate mobile devices on LTE communications networks. Using distributed-ledger technology, network nodes use unique device identifiers, stored within the ledger, for faster and more secure authentication process between the device and the network.
"When a mobile device needs access to a network, one node can issue an identifier as a block on a distributed ledger," said Chris Dabo, Noblis research team lead. "That means other nodes that maintain the same distributed ledger can quickly and securely manage future access requests from that device."
"This technology is particularly helpful for agencies managing critical communications among first responders," said Chris Barnett, Noblis chief technology officer. "Should there be an illicit attempt to overload a network, it can act as a communications VIP card for priority access."
Learn more about Noblis' capabilities, our internally sponsored research and development program and other patents.
ABOUT NOBLIS
For more than 25 years, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions. Together with our subsidiaries, we tackle the nation's toughest problems and apply advanced solutions to our clients' most critical missions.
SOURCE Noblis, Inc.
