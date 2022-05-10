Enfinity Global appoints Ricardo Díaz as CEO Americas and announces business entry in US, Canada and Latin America

MIAMI, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfinity Global Inc, a leading renewable energy and sustainability services company, today announced the appointment of Ricardo Diaz as CEO for the Americas.

"Ricardo has a proven track record as an investor and leader. Enfinity Global will be formally entering the renewables America's market in 2022 under Ricardo's leadership. Enfinity Global plans to expand globally around four complementing businesses: Energy Services, Mobility, Circular Economy and Water. The foundation of our growth is powered by core values that are embodied by people like Ricardo, we are fortunate to have him in our company" said Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global.

Prior to joining Enfinity Global, Mr. Diaz was a founding member and served as Managing Director, Head of Americas and member of the Executive Committee at Cubico Sustainable Investment, where he created a global renewable energy platform of over 4 GW with presence in 13 countries. Previously, he worked as Managing Director and Head of Principal Investments in Europe for Banco Santander, where he managed a Renewable Energy Proprietary Fund investing in excess of $ 1.5 billion equity in renewable energy generation assets, transportation and water. Mr. Diaz holds a degree in Economics, an MBA from London Business School, and an Executive Education from Harvard Business School.

"I am delighted to join Enfinity Global as the energy transition to a net zero sustainable economy to combat climate change requires bold and immediate action driven by entrepreneurial companies and leaders", said Mr. Diaz. "Enfinity Global has experienced tremendous growth over the past four years thanks to a business strategy that has attracted the support of major investors and captured the attention of the industry".

Enfinity Global currently has a project portfolio of over three gigawatts of renewable energy projects in different stages of development, construction, and operations. Enfinity Global focuses on building vertical platforms in Europe, Japan, India and the Americas. Enfinity Global recently announced the acquisition of one of the largest solar power project portfolios in Japan, comprising of 250 MW, approximately $1B in enterprise value in partnership with Nomura and PAG. In addition, in September of 2021, Enfinity Global announced a $300 million global development facility with CarVal Investors.

About Enfinity Global

Enfinity Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a US-based leading renewable energy and sustainability services company. As a global renewable energy solutions platform, it focuses on developing, financing, building, operating, and owning renewable energy assets. With offices across North America, Asia and Europe, the company develops sustainable solutions that help achieve zero-carbon footprints and enable a smooth transition to a carbon-free economy worldwide. For more information about Enfinity Global, please visit: www.enfinity.global

