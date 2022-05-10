Placemakr Announces New Pop-Up Hotel in Virginia

WhyHotel by Placemakr, Alexandria will open for guest bookings in May

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Placemakr , a tech-enabled hospitality platform and operator, today announced the launch of its newest pop-up location under the Placemakr brand - WhyHotel by Placemakr, Alexandria. In partnership with Stonebridge, this unique pop-up will allow guests to experience hotel amenities and services, while staying in fully furnished, spacious apartments equipped with full kitchens, spacious living rooms, bedrooms with walk-in closets, and more. WhyHotel by Placemakr's pop-ups combine the best of home and hospitality to meet the evolving needs of residents and guests alike; effectively creating a new real estate asset class for blended living. Located at 2455 Mandeville Lane in Alexandria, VA, guests will be able to begin to book stays at the end of May.

WhyHotel by Placemakr, Alexandria is located in Carlyle Crossing, a 1.7 million square foot neighborhood created by Stonebridge. The property itself includes modern apartments with the largest range of amenities in all of Alexandria, including two roof decks, a 3-acre private elevated terrace, a rooftop pool, two state-of-the-art fitness centers, co-working space, a demonstration kitchen and a stage for TED-style talks. Future guests will be able to enjoy on-site retail offerings anchored by a Wegmans Food Market, set to open later this month. WhyHotel by Placemakr, Alexandria will have 120 units available at the luxury apartment building, Dylan. Additionally, Bozzuto will have residential leasing opportunities at the luxury apartment buildings Easton, Dylan and Reese.

The Carlyle Crossing neighborhood offers unparalleled access for travelers to the Capital Beltway, Eisenhower Metro Station, Amtrak line and the regional train station at King Street Station. The immediate neighborhood features 5.7 million square feet of existing office space, with an additional 2 million feet to be added.

"The future of hospitality and home is flexible. Our unique model bridges the hotel and apartment world, creating an offering more valuable than either product alone," said Jason Fudin, CEO and Co-founder of Placemakr. "Our guests at WhyHotel by Placemakr, Alexandria will get to stay in fully furnished apartments while having access to the best services found in hospitality. We're linking these two industries to provide a greater experience for our guests and residents."

The expansion to Alexandria, VA is the latest property to open under the new Placemakr brand - with additional properties planned to open this spring and summer. Following the company's recent funding round, the company is pursuing aggressive growth into new geographic locations in partnership with organizations dedicated to innovating the multifamily and hospitality industry. Their model includes pop-up partnerships, property management agreements, and real estate acquisitions.

"At Stonebridge, we focus on creating transformative mixed-use developments in the Washington area and we see Placemakr as the perfect partner in expanding our offerings in Carlyle Crossing," said Marvin Poole, Director at Stonebridge. "Placemakr will add to our vision for a dynamic living environment embedded into a neighborhood rich with shopping and working opportunities to create the ideal destination for travelers coming for business or leisure."

Placemakr looks forward to announcing additional properties throughout the remainder of 2022. For more information, please visit placemakr.com .

About Placemakr

Placemakr is a flexible hospitality living platform, property manager, and real estate investor. Its tech-enabled operating platform allows the company to blur the line between hospitality and home, delivering the best experiences of both in a single building. Placemakr's curated spaces in hand-picked neighborhoods allow its guests and residents the flexibility to stay for a night, a year, or anywhere in-between. Visit placemakr.com to learn more.

About Stonebridge

Stonebridge is a real estate development and investment firm focused on creating exceptional places in the Greater Washington area. Their portfolio includes several of the region's most successful mixed-use projects: premier properties that realize the broad benefits of transit-oriented development and enhance communities with integrated office, retail, residential, and hotel space. Complex in nature due to their urban locations, these developments reflect their vision for dynamic living, working, and shopping environments as well as their commitment to sustainable planning and design, including proximity to mass transportation. Stonebridge's comprehensive expertise in real estate acquisition, finance, land entitlement, development, and investment management enables them to navigate risks inherent in real estate while implementing innovative strategies to transform neighborhoods and generate lasting value.

Contact: Shayla Ridore, sridore@n6a.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/placemakr-announces-new-pop-up-hotel-in-virginia-301541702.html

SOURCE Placemakr