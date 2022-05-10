Georgia Launch Entertainment Location Thrives Under New Leadership

Launch Dawsonville Experiencing Record Sales Through the First Quarter of 2022

DAWSONVILLE, Ga., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Launch Entertainment, a leading operator and franchisor of innovative, year-round family entertainment centers, is excited to highlight the success of the Dawsonville, Georgia, location. Opened in the summer of 2020 by husband-and-wife team Christina and Corey Stalnaker, Launch Dawsonville is now experiencing record sales. The success comes after Christina, a co-owner, assumed the role of General Manager in November. She made fundamental staff and protocol changes and raised the morale of the entire team.

"Obviously, 2020 was a tough time to start a new business, especially a business in the family entertainment space. We couldn't have a classic grand opening, and it was tough to build momentum with government restrictions," said Christina Stalnaker, Managing Owner of Launch Dawsonville. "When I took over, I wanted to bring some positivity to the leadership team and let our staff know the tough times wouldn't last. 2022 has been amazing so far! You can feel an energy and excitement each time you enter the building."

Launch Entertainment, headquartered in Warwick, Rhode Island, is one of the fastest-growing family recreation movements in the United States. The state-of-the-art family entertainment center franchise was founded in 2012 by Rob and Erin Arnold. Launch offers a differentiated entertainment experience with a wide variety of attractions and amenities for all ages.

Christina and Corey decided to bring Launch to Dawsonville because of a lack of entertainment options for children in the area. As parents of three children of their own, they recognized the need, and are thrilled families now have the opportunity to fully take advantage of the addition to the community.

"We live in this community, so our customers are also our neighbors," said Christina Stalnaker. "We are getting great feedback from local families."

As residents of the area, the Stalnaker family realizes the value of a fun-filled experience with a great atmosphere to celebrate birthdays, family gatherings, church events, work outings, or just a date night that everyone from all walks of life can enjoy. Launch Entertainment is a service-based, high-margin business that drives repeat customers by going above and beyond what most family entertainment concepts offer.

"We are so grateful to have the Stalnakers in the Launch family. They opened their doors during an unprecedented time and have always navigated any and all challenges gracefully and with positive attitudes. They have come out the other side stronger and successfully." said Launch CEO Rob Arnold. "Corey and Christina are great communicators, and when faced with challenges they were not exactly sure how to navigate, they never hesitated to reach out. Our team worked side by side with them then and now to help ensure their success. It's franchisees like Corey and Christina that make our franchise strong and something to be proud to be a part of."

Launch currently has 28 family entertainment centers open for business in 13 states across the nation. The rapid expansion of the family entertainment franchise continues by the hour, with numerous other locations in various stages of development.

Visit http://www.launchtrampolinepark.com for more information.

For franchising information, visit https://launchtrampolinepark.com/franchise/.

ABOUT LAUNCH FRANCHISING, LLC

Founded in 2012 by entrepreneurs Rob and Erin Arnold, Launch Entertainment is an innovative leader in the family entertainment industry. What started as an indoor trampoline park for kids has evolved into a year-round, all-inclusive family entertainment center featuring an XP Arena, ninja courses, climbing walls, laser tag, battle pits, bowling, giant trampoline surfaces, and more. As an ideal space for kids and adults alike, Launch offers a safe and enjoyable environment for date nights, birthday parties, family events, corporate events, church outings, fundraisers, and other get-togethers. Currently, there are 28 parks open and operating in 13 states, with numerous others in development across the country.

Media Contact

Kirsten Gutierrez, 919 Marketing, 9192137779, Kgutierrez@919marketing.com

SOURCE LAUNCH FRANCHISING