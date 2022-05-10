Jaime Wagner of Gluware Recognized in the 2022 CRN Women of the Channel

Intelligent Network Automation Sales Leader Receives Award for Accelerating Channel Success

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, Inc. , the leading provider of Intelligent Network Automation, today announced that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , recognized Jaime Wagner, vice president of sales, North America, in its Women of the Channel list for 2022. This esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Wagner, the first woman at Gluware to be named to the list, was recognized for her efforts to help customers accelerate network modernization and digital transformation efforts through intelligent network automation.

"I am honored to be recognized among the top female channel leaders in the industry," said Jaime Wagner, vice president of sales, North America, Gluware. "Our partners are essential to providing customers with the highest levels of network automation and performance possible. The Gluware Partner Program is dedicated to helping partners grow and differentiate their business with the Gluware Intelligent Network Automation suite, which delivers intelligent no code, end-to-end network automation in minutes, not months."

Wagner joined Gluware in January 2022 to lead its North American sales team and help transform the company's partner base to focus on the delivery of its innovative, SaaS-based Intelligent Network Automation Platform . Since starting with the company, she has been instrumental in reshaping Gluware's dedicated channel sales program, recruiting a new Channel Chief, Colin Henry, as well as introducing an initiative targeted toward doubling Gluware's U.S. partnerships. In addition, her championing of a "Channel First" policy for sales has already resulted in a record number of partner-led projects in 2022.

"Gluware is incredibly proud to have Jaime, a rising woman of the channel, leading our North American sales team and serving our customers every single day," said Matthew Dittoe, senior vice president of Global Sales, Gluware. "She has already made an enormous impact on our channel culture and customer relationships, from her mentorship of other women across the company to her trusted relationships with C-level clients, who see her as a key partner during their transformation journeys."

Wagner's accomplishments come as the global network automation market grows, forecast to reach $22.6 billion by 2027 . As a GigaOm Market Outperformer and Leader for NetDevOps , the only vendor to achieve both of those designations, Gluware is uniquely suited to help the enterprise keep complex multi-vendor networks secure and in policy while enabling new features that address changing business requirements. The company recently introduced another powerful application to its Intelligent Network Automation suite: Gluware Network Robotic Process Automation (RPA) , an integrated application that enables users to create, manage and monitor no-code workflows across a wide range of native and third-party integrations.

"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."

CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

In today's world, it is a strategic imperative for global enterprise IT to prevent critical outages, enhance network security, and keep up with ever-changing business requirements through increased network agility. As the leader in Intelligent Network Automation, Gluware adds a powerful layer of intelligence to any existing or new enterprise network, with code-free apps that automate and orchestrate mission-critical network tasks at scale. Gluware's patented Intent-Based Networking (IBN) technology is automating the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises across a complex tapestry of vendors, technologies, infrastructure and standards, helping to keep them "always on" while reducing the risk of human-induced errors or planning omissions. The Gluware Application Suite dramatically reduces an organization's time to value and is deployed in the networks of Global 2000 enterprises including leaders across industries from Pharma to Finance.

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

