JPAR® The Sears Group Recognized as Affiliate of the Year

Exceptional Growth Drives Houston Area Real Estate Brokerage Success

HOUSTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Estate, America's #1 fastest-growing, 100% commission brokerage, is pleased to recognize Chris Sears and the JPAR - The Sears Group as its Affiliate of the Year.

"I am very proud to be recognized with this honor," said Chris Sears, Co-Founder, The Sears Group. "Our growth is the result of the hard work and dedication of every member of our organization and I am pleased to share this incredible achievement with them."

The brokerage is co-managed with Jennifer Sears, managing partner, and together they have achieved remarkable success including opening their second office in Katy, Texas and managing the expansion of their organization from 40 agents to 330 agents in just three (3) years.

"Chris Sears approaches everything he does with passion and professionalism," said Mark Johnson, President and CEO, JPAR - Real Estate. "Agents want to work with The Sears Group because of the phenomenal culture of empowerment. Every agent is considered a business owner and the brokerage partners with them to help them achieve their real estate business goals."

About JPAR® – Real Estate: JPAR® – Real Estate and JPAR® Franchising is a full-service real estate brokerage and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents 7 day-per-week broker support, physical office locations, a comprehensive tech stack and open architecture, physical office locations, marketing, lead generation, training, coaching, mentoring and agent health care. The company boasts more than 4,000 agents operating in 65 offices across 26 states and closes more than $8B annually in sales volume.

