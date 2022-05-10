Sanofi Biogenius Canada Competition returns to Canada-Wide Science Fair

LAVAL, QC, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Sanofi Canada is proud to partner with Youth Science Canada (YSC) for the 30th annual Sanofi Biogenius Canada Competition, which will take place during the 60th edition of YSC's Canada-Wide Science Fair (CWSF) from May 16 to 20. Originally launched in partnership with YSC, the inaugural Competition was held during the 1992 CWSF in Sudbury, Ontario.

Stephanie Veyrun-Manetti

Canada Country Lead and General Manager, Specialty Care, Sanofi Canada

"We are excited to bring the Sanofi Biogenius Canada Competition back to its roots by again partnering with Youth Science Canada. We are inspired by their commitment to supporting young Canadians in scientific discovery and innovation. Through our shared investment in fostering STEM learning and education, we are encouraging the researchers of tomorrow to investigate scientific questions and develop innovative solutions to help shape the future of STEM."

Inspiring future STEM innovators

For more than 60 years, YSC has been Canada's premiere organization devoted to nurturing a curiosity for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) in youth through projects. This year, more than 50 regional STEM fairs from coast-to-coast-to-coast participated in the Sanofi Biogenius Canada Competition and 56 regional student winners were selected. In total, 98 projects from the junior, intermediate and senior levels at this year's virtual CWSF will be vying for the Sanofi Biogenius Canada special awards.

Reni Barlow

Executive Director, Youth Science Canada

"We are delighted to once again partner with Sanofi for the Sanofi Biogenius Canada Competition, particularly as we celebrate joint anniversaries. Together, we are empowering students to dream big, pursue meaningful careers in STEM and solve some of the world's most complex challenges."

Sanofi Biogenius Canada will present nine special awards during the CWSF virtual awards ceremony on May 19, 2022, with three winners in each of the junior, intermediate and senior categories. In addition, one project will be selected to receive the Sanofi International BioGENEius Challenge Award and represent Canada at the International BioGENEius Challenge, held at the prestigious BIO International Convention in June – the largest biotechnology event in the world.

Part of Sanofi's long-standing commitment to breaking barriers to hands-on STEM learning, the Sanofi Biogenius Canada Competition is a unique opportunity for students to pursue ground-breaking research projects under the mentorship of professional experts – all before graduating high school.

Sanofi Canada Biogenius Grant supports STEM learning in schools

Sanofi's commitment to leveling the playing field for the next generation of talent extends far beyond the Competition. Now in its second year, the Sanofi Biogenius Canada Grant provides better access to hands-on STEM learning by supporting Canadian public high schools with four, $50,000 grants to update lab equipment, launch new science programs and take science education to the next level.

For more information on the Sanofi Biogenius Canada Competition or Canada-Wide Science Fair, visit https://biogenius.ca/biogenius-competition/ and https://youthscience.ca/science-fairs/cwsf.

About Youth Science Canada

Youth Science Canada fuels the curiosity of Canadian youth through STEM projects. A registered charity incorporated in 1966, YSC delivers on its mission through national programs including mySTEMspace, the National STEM Fair Network, Canada-Wide Science Fair, STEM Expo, Team Canada representation at international fairs and Smarter Science professional development for teachers. Through these programs, YSC provides direct support to the more than 500,000 students who do STEM projects in any given year. For more information, visit youthscience.ca.

About Sanofi Canada

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions. In Canada, Sanofi employs approximately 2,000 people and in 2020, we invested more than $145 million in R&D in Canada, creating jobs, business and opportunity throughout the country.

About Sanofi Biogenius Canada

The Sanofi Biogenius Canada Competition and Grant encourages students from coast-to-coast-to-coast and any background to break barriers and explore real-life science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) research ideas that can change lives – all before leaving high school.

