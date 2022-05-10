Webflow Adds SaaS Veteran As Chief Marketing Officer

New CMO to accelerate Webflow into its next phase of growth bringing no-code visual development to all

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webflow, the leading no-code visual development platform for building a professional web presence, today announced that Shane Murphy-Reuter, a seasoned veteran at scaling SaaS businesses, is the company's first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Murphy-Reuter joins the team to help Webflow continue to scale its leading no-code website building software, taking the company into its next phase of growth bringing no-code visual development to all.

Murphy-Reuter's hiring comes on the heels of Webflow's $120 million Series C funding round in March, which brought the company to a $4 billion valuation with over $100M in annual recurring revenue (ARR). To achieve its mission of empowering everyone to create for the web, Webflow is building on its flourishing community of web design professionals to expand rapidly into powering millions of mission-critical websites for businesses of all sizes – from fledgling startups to mature enterprises. Webflow helps people and businesses create visually what software developers currently build with code. As the first CMO hire for the company, Murphy-Reuter brings extensive experience scaling SaaS companies beyond the $100 million ARR milestone by opening up new market opportunities and elevating brands to truly align with ambitious visions like Webflow's.

"Today's CMO is not only responsible for advancing demand, but also for being a steward of a company's vision and brand," said Murphy-Reuter. "Webflow's powerful mission has fueled its impressive growth, energizing a vibrant community and converting hundreds of thousands into no-code champions. I look forward to further expanding our community and demonstrating the power of no-code to change lives at a global scale."

Murphy-Reuter previously led marketing at ZoomInfo where he overhauled the company's story and brand architecture while integrating four acquired brands. His expansion of the demand program helped ZoomInfo achieve $1 billion in ARR. Before that, he was senior vice president of marketing at Intercom, where he helped the company pivot upmarket and double its revenue from $100 million ARR to over $200 million. He also served as vice president of sales and marketing at AdRoll.

"At this stage in our growth – with over 200,000 customers using Webflow to build powerful websites that could only be built by software engineers before – it's more important than ever that every web designer and every business in the world knows about the transformative advantages of no-code visual development. Shane's experience and values are deeply aligned with our mission to empower everyone to create for the web, and I couldn't be more excited for him to join our journey," said Vlad Magdalin, CEO and co-founder of Webflow. "Shane has a proven track record of scaling SaaS businesses and his expertise will add a fresh voice to help guide our team."

To learn more about Webflow, please visit www.webflow.com .

About Webflow

Webflow is the leading visual development platform for building powerful websites without writing code. By combining modern web development technologies into one platform, Webflow enables people to build websites visually, saving engineering time, while clean code seamlessly generates in the background. From independent designers and creative agencies to Fortune 500 companies, millions worldwide use Webflow to be more nimble, creative, and collaborative. Webflow powers websites for innovative companies like Zendesk, Lattice, Getaround, Upwork, Allianz, and Dell. Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, Webflow is backed by Accel, CapitalG, Silversmith Capital Partners, Y-Combinator, and Draper Associates. Learn more at webflow.com or contact press@webflow.com.

