Painting Tools and Accessories Market 2022-2026 | Increasing Number of Infrastructure Projects to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Painting Tools and Accessories Market size is expected to grow by USD 3.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing number of infrastructure projects is one of the primary factors driving growth in the painting tools and accessories industry. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
The growth of the automotive industry and the rising use of painting tools will offer immense growth opportunities. However, volatility in the cost of raw materials required to manufacture painting tools, issues associated with the use of painting brushes, and wide availability of painting tools and accessories for rent will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Painting Tools and Accessories Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The Painting Tools and Accessories Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Brushes
- Rollers
- Spray Guns
- Scrapers
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- The Middle East And Africa
- South America
The brushes category will gain considerable market share in painting equipment and accessories. Paint is applied to projects such as houses using brushes. Painting brushes are in high demand due to the growing need to improve the appearance of buildings and preserve them from damage caused by water, corrosion, insects, and mildew.
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download the sample report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR72880
Painting Tools and Accessories Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our painting tools and accessories market report covers the following areas:
- Painting Tools and Accessories Market size
- Painting Tools and Accessories Market trends
- Painting Tools and Accessories Market industry analysis
This study identifies an increase in M and A as one of the prime reasons driving the painting tools and accessories market growth during the next few years.
Painting Tools and Accessories Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- A Richard Co.
- Allway Tools Inc.
- Asian Paints Ltd.
- Bennett
- Braun Brush Co.
- Decor India
- Dura Paints Pty Ltd.
- FF GROUP TOOL INDUSTRIES
- Gordon Brush Mfg. Co. Inc.
- J Wagner GMBH
- Kayra E Commerce Pvt Ltd.
- Kwick Clean and Green Ltd.
- LARY Paint Tools Manufactory Ltd.
- MAAN
- Nespoli Group Spa
- Technochem Industries
- The Mill Rose Co.
- The Sherwin-Williams Co.
- Warner Manufacturing Co.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.
Painting Tools and Accessories Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist painting tools and accessories market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the painting tools and accessories market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the painting tools and accessories market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of painting tools and accessories market vendors
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!
Painting Tools and Accessories Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.19%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 3.89 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.2
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 29%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Japan, and Indonesia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
A Richard Co., Allway Tools Inc., Asian Paints Ltd., Bennett, Braun Brush Co., Decor India, Dura Paints Pty Ltd., FF GROUP TOOL INDUSTRIES, Gordon Brush Mfg. Co. Inc., J Wagner GMBH, Kayra E Commerce Pvt Ltd., Kwick Clean and Green Ltd., LARY Paint Tools Manufactory Ltd., MAAN, Nespoli Group Spa, Technochem Industries, The Mill Rose Co., The Sherwin-Williams Co., and Warner Manufacturing Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart of Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Brushes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Brushes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Brushes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Brushes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Brushes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Rollers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Rollers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Rollers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Rollers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Rollers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Spray guns - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Spray guns - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Spray guns - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Spray guns - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Spray guns - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Scrapers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Scrapers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Scrapers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Scrapers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Scrapers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 50: Chart of Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart of Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 99: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 A Richard Co.
- Exhibit 101: A Richard Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: A Richard Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: A Richard Co. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Allway Tools Inc.
- Exhibit 104: Allway Tools Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Allway Tools Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 106: Allway Tools Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Asian Paints Ltd.
- Exhibit 107: Asian Paints Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Asian Paints Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Asian Paints Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: Asian Paints Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Bennett
- Exhibit 111: Bennett - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Bennett - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Bennett - Key offerings
- 10.7 Braun Brush Co.
- Exhibit 114: Braun Brush Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Braun Brush Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Braun Brush Co. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Gordon Brush Mfg. Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 117: Gordon Brush Mfg. Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Gordon Brush Mfg. Co. Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Gordon Brush Mfg. Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 J Wagner GMBH
- Exhibit 120: J Wagner GMBH - Overview
- Exhibit 121: J Wagner GMBH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: J Wagner GMBH - Key offerings
- 10.10 Nespoli Group Spa
- Exhibit 123: Nespoli Group Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Nespoli Group Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Nespoli Group Spa - Key offerings
- 10.11 The Mill Rose Co.
- Exhibit 126: The Mill Rose Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: The Mill Rose Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: The Mill Rose Co. - Key offerings
- 10.12 The Sherwin-Williams Co.
- Exhibit 129: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 132: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 137: Research methodology
- Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 139: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations
