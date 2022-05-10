Powermate introduces two dual-fuel capable portable generators

New options provide consumers with flexibility at home or on the go
WAUKESHA, Wis., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems, Inc., GNRC a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the introduction of two new Powermate dual-fuel capable portable generators – the Powermate 4500 Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator and the Powermate 7500 Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator. Both models are designed to operate on either gasoline or an LP gas fuel source.
The Powermate 4500 Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator offers 4,500 starting watts and 3,600 running watts (gas), powerful enough to run small electrical appliances at any picnic or campground, while versatile enough to power tools for home DIY projects. Additionally, providing 7,500 starting watts and 6,000 running watts (gas), the Powermate 7500 Watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator is ideal for outdoor events and for use with power tools.
"Our latest additions to the Powermate lineup provide consumers complete flexibility in how they power their generators for home and recreational use," said Kyle Raabe, president of Generac Consumer Power. "Both the 4500 and 7500 are ideal solutions whether they're working on a weekend home improvement project, planning a tailgate party or thinking about backup power needs. We are excited to offer innovative technology and features that make these generators exceptionally convenient to use."
The generators are powered by Generac® OHV Engines that provide consistent power for multiple applications and use a simple dual-fuel dial to offer the choice of operating with gasoline or LP gas. They feature a steel frame and compact design with integrated wheels and handle, for easy transport. They also offer COsense® technology which detects carbon monoxide levels around the generator and will automatically shut the generator down if carbon monoxide levels become unsafe.
Both generators can be ordered online at a variety of retail outlets and at Powermate.com. Select products are also available in stores.
About Generac
Generac Power Systems, Inc. GNRC is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.
Contact:
Don Klein
Phone: 414-531-0470
SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.
