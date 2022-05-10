O'Reilly Launches New Book: CockroachDB the Definitive Guide

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs, the company behind the leading cloud-native distributed SQL database CockroachDB, today released its first O'Reilly book: CockroachDB The Definitive Guide available for download and in print here. Whether building from scratch or rearchitecting an existing app, modern distributed applications need a distributed database. This essential reference guide to CockroachDB shows how to architect apps for effortless scale, bulletproof resilience, and low-latency performance for users anywhere.
The book is co-authored by Guy Harrison, CTO of Southbank Software and author of Next Generation Databases, Oracle Performance Survival Guide, and MySQL Stored Procedure Programming; Ben Darnell, co-founder and chief architect at Cockroach Labs; and Jesse Seldess, VP of Education at Cockroach Labs.
"After a year of partnering with Guy and Jesse on the development of this guide I'm thrilled to be able to get it out into peoples' hands," said Ben Darnell, chief architect and co-founder of Cockroach Labs. "Our hope is that this book will provide practical guidance to developers, architects, and DevOps teams who want to build applications that scale elastically and provide low latencies for their users, all while remaining highly available and indestructible."
The book is broken down into three sections:
- Part 1: Introduction to CockroachDB: Dive into the core concepts of distributed SQL, then explore the architecture and capabilities of CockroachDB, including its suitable use cases.
- Part 2: Developing Applications with CockroachDB: Learn the fundamentals of CockroachDB schema design.
- Part 3: Deploying & Administering CockroachDB: The final section covers releasing CockroachDB applications into the wild. Learn how to master the planning and execution of single- and multi-region deployments.
An O'Reilly animal book is a major milestone for any open-source product. As a thank you to the devoted community of CockroachDB contributors, users, and fans, Cockroach Labs is making the entire digital book available for free for a limited time. Download it here today.
Cockroach Labs
Cockroach Labs is the creator of CockroachDB, the most highly evolved, cloud-native, distributed SQL database on the planet. Helping companies of all sizes — and the apps they develop — to scale fast, survive failures, and thrive everywhere. CockroachDB is in use at some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries, including some of the most recognized companies in banking, media & entertainment, retail, and technology. Headquartered in New York City, Cockroach Labs is backed by Altimeter, Benchmark, Greenoaks, GV, Firstmark, Index Ventures, Lone Pine, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, and Workbench. For more information, please visit cockroachlabs.com.
SOURCE Cockroach Labs
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.