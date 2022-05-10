Flexential® Announces Partnership with Angola Cables to Strengthen Connectivity to African Markets

Flexential® connects customers through MONET cable system via Fort Lauderdale, FL data center

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity, today announced its partnership with Angola Cables, a multinational ICT solutions and network service provider operator, to drive colocation and interconnection options for customers in the Southern and West African markets. Providing access to Angola's MONET cable, housed in Flexential's Fort Lauderdale data center, this partnership will offer customers connectivity via the low-latency, high-capacity South Atlantic Cable System (SACS).

The extension of the MONET cable into Fort Lauderdale is a significant step forward for international connectivity.

Upgrades to the MONET Cable connecting the USA to Latin America

Subsea cables are the key to international connectivity. The previous Google Cable only linked São Paulo, Brazil to Boca Raton, however recent upgrades made to the MONET Cable and Flexential's partnership with Angola will extend this subsea cable access to an additional point of access in the U.S. and also have direct access to the AngoNAP Tier III data center in Fortaleza, Brazil and the SACS landing station.

Expanding upon its current international subsea cable connections in APAC and LATAM, Flexential's international connection to markets in Africa via simple cross-connect fiber optics stands to significantly benefit its customers. Flexential's customers, many of which have a significant presence in the region, will experience low-latency, express connections not only from Fort Lauderdale, but across all forty of Flexential's data centers via the company's national FlexAnywhere™ platform. Acting as the termination point for Flexential's subsea cable connections, FlexAnywhere provides the backbone and flexibility needed to move data seamlessly between applications and users so customers looking to reach the African continent can do so without any geographical limitations.

"Our partnership with Flexential will strengthen interconnection options across southern and West Africa," said Ângelo Gama, CEO of Angola Cables. Gama says that this high-capacity connectivity is well-suited to serve multiple industries from the oil and gas sector to scientific and academic research. "Plugging into Flexential's extensive network of data centers in the U.S. will benefit our clients in Africa by not only extending their presence and exposure to the highly active U.S. market but will open up further opportunities for enterprises in Africa to establish direct connections with parent companies, subsidiaries, business partners and suppliers across the U.S."

"Given the significant presence we're already seeing from customers, including over-the-top (OTT) providers, hyperscalers and Fortune 500 companies in the African region, we're excited to bring these organizations a new level of international capacity and connectivity via new cross connect options," said Tim Parker, Senior Vice President, Network Strategy, Flexential. "The extension of the MONET cable into Fort Lauderdale is a significant step forward for international connectivity."

For more information on Flexential's subsea cable options, please visit: www.flexential.com/flexanywhere.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored hybrid IT solutions comprised of colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, managed, and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 19 highly connected markets, and on its 100GB private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT through an interactive map found on www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Angola Cables

Angola Cables is an internationally established ICT and digital solutions and network services provider and has been ranked as the most interconnected operator* on the African continent. Through our integrated IP networks and data centers, we provide extensive, low-latency, direct access connectivity to the largest IXPs, Tier 1 operators and global content providers.

Through our owned, high-capacity SACS, Monet, WACS and third-party submarine cable networks, the company directly connects to more than 20 Points of Presence and Internet Exchange Points in the Americas, Africa, Europe and Asia.

Angola Cables also operates two data centers, AngoNAP Fortaleza Tier III (Brazil) and the data center, AngoNAP Luanda (Angola), and manages PIX in Brazil and Angonix Angola - one of the largest Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) in Africa. Through our partners and resellers in selected markets we offer advanced and secure connectivity solutions and services to a range of customers across multiple industries.

*The Center for Applied Internet Data Analysis (CAIDA) 2022

For more information, visit the website: www.angolacables.com

