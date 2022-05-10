Stax Celebrates Multiple Award Wins for its Sustained Success and Company Culture

The payments platform was recognized by the Women Presidents Organization for CEO Suneera Madhani's leadership and by Inc. for its employee-first environment and continued growth
ORLANDO, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stax, the all-in-one payments API provider, has been recognized by the Women Presidents Organization (WPO) and by Inc. for its sustained success and standout company culture, respectively. These accolades acknowledge Stax's company growth over the last year as well as its continued effort to prioritize its employees.
Stax and CEO Suneera Madhani ranked third on the WPO's 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies of 2022. Stax previously ranked sixth on the WPO's 2021 list. Inclusion on this list is reserved for privately-owned, women-led companies that have generated at least $500,000 in revenue in each of the past five years. Madhani's pioneering leadership earned her a prestigious place among women leaders after she guided Stax to a record year in 2021 that saw the company continue its rapid growth.
"As a woman of color who founded her own company, I'm no stranger to the innumerous obstacles set before us," said Mahani. "That's why I'm honored to have been recognized by the WPO for my team's continuous growth and achievements. It's important for us as women business leaders to support one another, and I want to continue to use my platform to empower and champion women founders and leaders across all industries."
Stax was also recognized on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list for the second time, having previously made the list in 2020. The list highlights a few hundred of the best companies to work for in the country, in no particular order. Additionally, Stax was named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces in the Established Excellence category, which only honors companies that have been in business for 5-14 years. These accolades affirm Stax's commitment to an employee-first environment that prioritizes employee benefits and well-being. This dedication to its employees has helped the company grow into a more than $1 billion business.
"Our employees are at the core of our business, so building a supportive and inviting company culture was imperative when building Stax," said Sal Rehmetullah, president and co-founder of Stax. "Our culture has a direct impact on our success, and these acknowledgments are a testament to that value. We want to keep that momentum going while ensuring all our employees share in our success."
Stax is coming off a landmark year in 2021 that saw the company make three acquisitions to grow the business and improve customer experience. That growth continued into 2022 as a $245 million investment led by Greater Sum Ventures (GSV), HarbourVest Partners and Blue Star Innovation Partners in March vaulted Stax to unicorn status. The company will continue to increase its headcount as it anticipates more rapid growth throughout the year.
To learn more about Stax, its leadership and company culture, please visit http://www.staxpayments.com.
About Stax
Stax is one of America's fastest-growing fintech companies, recognized by U.S. News and World Report, Inc., and Fortune for its radically simple payment technology. Stax (formerly Fattmerchant) empowers more than 22,000 small businesses, large businesses, and software platforms through the industry's only all-in-one payments API. Stax's platform provides businesses and SaaS platforms the ability to manage their payment ecosystem, analyze data, and simplify their customer experience through fully integrated solutions. With access to everything they need to transact seamlessly, the one-stop tool allows companies to move faster, think smarter, and make better business decisions through the power of payments. Stax has powered more than $10 billion in transactions and expanded globally to international markets outside the U.S.
