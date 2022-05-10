Honor Flight Network Celebrates 250,000 Veterans Served

Organization galvanizes steadfast commitment to bring future generations of veterans to the nation's capital to see the memorials built in their honor, including the 50,000 currently on waiting list

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than one hundred veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam together with dignitaries, volunteers, supporters and leaders of the Honor Flight Network gathered at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, May 3 to commemorate the organization's milestone of bringing 250,000 veterans to our nation's capital to visit the memorials that honor their service.

The event, chaired by former U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Dole, served to highlight the profound experiences Honor Flight Network provides by enabling veterans to visit the monuments built in their honor alongside their comrades and reflect on those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

"I see the best of America arriving at these memorials, stepping off buses bearing the Honor Flight emblem," said former Sen. Elizabeth Dole. "Our veterans are living proof of our nation's greatness, and, without question, everyone who has given of themselves through Honor Flight reflects the truest spirit of America."

Sen. Dole agreed to chair the event in honor of her late husband, former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole, a WWII veteran. Sen. Bob Dole served as the inaugural chair of the Honor Flight Network's Ambassadors program until his passing in December 2021. In 2006, he began personally greeting veterans on Saturdays at the WWII Memorial as a part of Honor Flight and was a charismatic supporter of the program.

In addition to Sen. Dole, Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Donald M. Remy, U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly and Rep. Mark Takano delivered remarks. Each underscored the importance of the program and displayed profound gratitude toward all veterans, highlighting the magnitude of their service and sacrifice.

"These memorials are the physical embodiment of what veterans did for us," Remy said. "This stone, this marble, this granite, even this Mall - our nation's veterans should see them to know how grateful the nation is for their service."

Each year, with the help of volunteers and generous partners, Honor Flight Network coordinates the travel of approximately 25,000 veterans from around the country to the memorials and monuments in Washington, D.C.

"Our mission is far from over," said Honor Flight Network CEO Meredith Rosenbeck. "We have 50,000 veterans currently on our waiting list and more generations of veterans to serve. We invite anyone to nominate a veteran for a future flight, sponsor a veteran or even volunteer your time. I assure you, it will be one of the most memorable experiences you will have."

All honored veterans travel at no cost to them. The organization says it costs approximately $1,500 to $2,000 for each veteran experience. Honor Flight Network is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, funded solely by private donations and corporate support. The commemoration event was made possible with support from American Airlines, Veterans United Home Loans, Alaska Airlines, Snap-on, Inc. and Clear Secure, Inc. To make a gift or learn more, visit honorflight.org.

