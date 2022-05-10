Enjoy a Family-Fun Road Trip on One-Tank of Gas to Lehigh Valley

Discover Lehigh Valley® invites travelers to have a memorable summer vacation that will entertain without breaking the bank
LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summer getaways and family-fun adventures are in high demand as the end of the school year is in sight and the warmer weather is upon us. With gas prices at an all-time high, affecting travel by car and air, consumers across the country are looking for enjoyable and affordable trips. Discover Lehigh Valley®, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and driving tourism to Lehigh and Northampton counties, invites travelers to a budget-friendly destination just in time to kick-off summer.
"We know people are eager to travel this summer, and Lehigh Valley is thrilled to offer affordable activities for families with children of all ages," said Alicia Quinn, vice president of marketing and strategic alliances for Discover Lehigh Valley. "From free live music concerts to deals on dining at Dorney Park, and scenic hikes that run across Lehigh Valley, we have a variety of countless activities for all."
Discover Lehigh Valley has rounded up its favorite summer activities that'll bring smiles to all without the outrageous cost:
- Play Ball! Enjoy an affordable baseball game on a nice breezy summer day with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs where tickets start at around $9. Here, families can enjoy great baseball, in-game giveaways, t-shirt launches, and more! A fun tidbit, many weekend night games feature fireworks post-game.
- Adventure for All: Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom bring thrills and excitement with more than 100 rides and attractions. Purchase your tickets online and choose one of Dorney's dining deals to save even more.
- Outdoor Music to Our Ears: The SteelStacks™ are the hub for summer entertainment and offer free weekend music concerts all summer long. From outdoor movie nights to live music every weekend to world-renowned MusikFest®, the campus provides a variety of daily entertainment. This year's MusikFest®, is taking place August 5 – 14, and will feature Counting Crows, Poison, Ziggy Marley, Willie Nelson, Kelsea Ballerini, and many more musical superstars.
- Fresh Food: There are 15 farmers markets in Lehigh Valley, the most prominent being the Easton Farmers' Market. A fun fact - both Allentown and Bethlehem offer great (and delicious) farmers markets on the weekends, too! It's the perfect place to buy those fresh strawberries and peaches for snacks and desserts.
- Interactive Trails: Follow a tree-lined trail next to a picturesque stream and admire the sculptures on the Karl Stirner Arts Trail. The 2.4-mile stroll features interactive art installations allowing kids of all ages to use their senses to admire and explore.
- Scenery & More: The Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor offers a scenic route that runs through Lehigh Valley where you can bike, kayak, and more! The changing scenery from tiny towns that once housed coal miners to covered bridges and rolling farms illustrate Pennsylvania's history through the industrial revolution.
- Time to Wine Down: Looking for some downtime without the kids? Lehigh Valley features 30 different wineries with a variety of tasting rooms to experience. Let The Lehigh Valley "American Viticultural Area" guide you through an expertly crafted list of wineries in the region. If you're looking for something different to sip on, the area has a ton of breweries and distilleries to check out.
- Celebrate the Summer: The summer season brings lots of festivals including Lehigh Valley Pride celebrating the area's LGBT+ community; a variety of shows at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival held June 3 – August 7; and the Kutztown Folk Festival, which is the oldest continuously operating folk festival in the U.S., taking place this year from July 2 – 10
- Stay the night (or two!): From luxury and boutique hotels to rustic inns and campgrounds and newly built dual Hyatt properties, there's perfect accommodations to fit you and your family's needs.
"As a major destination spot known for nightlife, entertainment, arts, and outdoor activities, we're excited to see families return to Lehigh Valley this summer," said Quinn. "Being centrally located in the Mid-Atlantic region makes it a perfect destination for those seeking a quick and easy getaway."
Ranked #1 by MSN Travel as the "best road trip destinations within a day's drive of 50% of America", Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, is ready to offer your family an affordable and memorable vacation and is just one stop away.
Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com for more things to do and follow @LehighValleyPa on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
About Discover Lehigh Valley
Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is dedicated to driving economic growth and strengthening local pride through tourism to the region. Just 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City, Lehigh Valley is home to must-see attractions and festivals, world-class sporting events, thrilling outdoor recreation, renowned colleges and universities, and historic sites including Bethlehem, a National Historic Landmark District and nominee on the U.S. Tentative List for World Heritage Designation. Many of America's favorite brands such as Crayola®, Peeps®, Mike & Ike®, Martin Guitars, Mack Trucks and Olympus reign from Lehigh Valley. Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa.
