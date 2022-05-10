Enjoy a Family-Fun Road Trip on One-Tank of Gas to Lehigh Valley

Discover Lehigh Valley® invites travelers to have a memorable summer vacation that will entertain without breaking the bank

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summer getaways and family-fun adventures are in high demand as the end of the school year is in sight and the warmer weather is upon us. With gas prices at an all-time high, affecting travel by car and air, consumers across the country are looking for enjoyable and affordable trips. Discover Lehigh Valley®, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and driving tourism to Lehigh and Northampton counties, invites travelers to a budget-friendly destination just in time to kick-off summer.

"We know people are eager to travel this summer, and Lehigh Valley is thrilled to offer affordable activities for families with children of all ages," said Alicia Quinn, vice president of marketing and strategic alliances for Discover Lehigh Valley. "From free live music concerts to deals on dining at Dorney Park, and scenic hikes that run across Lehigh Valley, we have a variety of countless activities for all."

Discover Lehigh Valley has rounded up its favorite summer activities that'll bring smiles to all without the outrageous cost:

"As a major destination spot known for nightlife, entertainment, arts, and outdoor activities, we're excited to see families return to Lehigh Valley this summer," said Quinn. "Being centrally located in the Mid-Atlantic region makes it a perfect destination for those seeking a quick and easy getaway."

Ranked #1 by MSN Travel as the "best road trip destinations within a day's drive of 50% of America", Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, is ready to offer your family an affordable and memorable vacation and is just one stop away.

About Discover Lehigh Valley

Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is dedicated to driving economic growth and strengthening local pride through tourism to the region. Just 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City, Lehigh Valley is home to must-see attractions and festivals, world-class sporting events, thrilling outdoor recreation, renowned colleges and universities, and historic sites including Bethlehem, a National Historic Landmark District and nominee on the U.S. Tentative List for World Heritage Designation. Many of America's favorite brands such as Crayola®, Peeps®, Mike & Ike®, Martin Guitars, Mack Trucks and Olympus reign from Lehigh Valley. Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa.

