Identity Automation Announces Enhanced RapidIdentity Cloud Support Plans with 24/7 Access to US-Based Specialists

HOUSTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Automation , the digital identity platform for education, announced today its newly enhanced support plans for RapidIdentity Cloud , the award-winning identity and access management platform. Now accompanied by some of the industry's most robust yet convenient U.S.-based assistance during implementation and onward, RapidIdentity's four new support options allow customers to choose the level of support most suitable for their needs and budget.

Most notably, the RapidIdentity Help Center provides all plan subscribers intuitive support community access as well as U.S.-based incident support for all issues relating to the logic configuration of their RapidIdentity Cloud implementation and the ability to submit ideas for new and enhanced capabilities. All subscribers also receive 15-minute response times during normal support hours.

Premium plan subscribers enjoy the same speedy response any time of day for emergency issues and incidents, further bolstering the value brought by the company's automated lifecycle management, identity governance, MFA, SSO, and rostering solutions within RapidIdentity. Additionally, premium subscribers receive annual health checks, professional service teams featuring some of the country's top talent to help update any implementations, and a dedicated technical account manager that ensures support continuity.

"Identity Automation prides itself on listening to customer needs and preferences," said Jim Harold , CEO at Identity Automation. "These new support offerings for RapidIdentity Cloud illustrate our commitment to efficiently answering ever-evolving identity-related needs for schools and enterprises. The enhanced support packages serve as empowering accompaniments to our SaaS-delivered IAM platform – now providing an enhanced combination of innovation and human-led support that offers a consistent point of contact during proactive planning as well as challenging security incidents. Our ongoing relationship with customers is one of the most compelling distinctions that make Identity Automation stand out in a crowded space."

