GAME PLAY NETWORK APPOINTS IAN SMITH AS ITS NEW CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER TO DRIVE ITS RAPID GROWTH

Leading iGaming Company Strengthens Its Team with Former Rank & Flutter Executive
LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Game Play Network, Inc. (GPN) – the only company that allows casinos, sportsbooks, DFS and other gaming companies to expand their B2C real money online offerings in the majority of the US - announced today that it has appointed Ian Smith as the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this new role, Smith will drive product expansion, technological innovation and platform scalability to support GPN's integration of its patented reveal technology within its B2B customer network. He joins GPN from such renowned global gaming companies as Rank Interactive, Flutter Entertainment and William Hill, where he served as CTO, Director of Technology Strategy and Global Director, respectively.
"We are excited to welcome Ian to the GPN team," said Russell Fine, President of GPN. "He is an experienced iGaming innovator that is perfectly positioned to take GPN's first-of-its-kind iGaming platform into its next stage of commercialization. Ian's leadership will accelerate growth, expand the company's footprint and create exciting new player experiences."
"I have been working in iGaming since its inception, and I am truly energized by GPN's unprecedented approach to revolutionizing the space," shared Smith. "GPN is ready for its next ambitious stage, and I am eager to leverage my over 20 years of gaming experience to ensure that we achieve and exceed GPN's goals."
During his tenure at Flutter, Smith was responsible for the technology strategy of the International division, which included such prominent brands as PokerStars, Betfair International and AdjaraBet, where he drove major technical change across the division. Among his other career highlights, Smith points to enterprise-level transformation at Rank Interactive, where he was responsible for building in-house development teams from the ground up and introducing a consistent agile way of working across the whole platform and organization, as well as leading William Hill's US platform ambitions following the repeal of PASPA.
About Game Play Network:
Game Play Network, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based iGaming company with a patented software & technology platform which enables the reveal of real money wagers on live horse races in conjunction with casino-style games (e.g., slots, keno, and video poker). GPN is an advance deposit wagering company legally authorized to conduct internet wagering on horse races under the Federal Interstate Horseracing Act and applicable state laws. GPN conducts its B2C business via b spot.com and also enables third-party brands to offer real money mobile casino-style games in states where other forms of iGaming are not legal. The company currently operates in 22 states with the ability to launch in up to 40 states.
For more information, visit www.gameplaynetwork.com.
SOURCE Game Play Network
