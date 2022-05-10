Growth Natives Reaches Platinum Tier as a Hubspot Solutions Partner

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Natives announced that it has reached the platinum tier of HubSpot's Solutions Partner Program. HubSpot, a leading CRM platform for scaling companies, works hand-in-hand with partner experts to grow their businesses through inbound software, services, and support.
The Solutions Partner Program is an ecosystem of experts that offer marketing, sales, customer service, web design, CRM, and IT services. It's a global community that believes putting customers first is the key to growth, and enables its members to offer a wide breadth of more sophisticated solutions across the entire customer experience.
"To achieve the status as a platinum tier solutions partner, we have really worked hard to differentiate ourselves as one of the best in innovation, integration, and migration at a fast pace, at the same time ensuring that more of our customers leverage HubSpot", said Gaurav Raajput, Director - Martech, Growth Natives.
Over the past year, Growth Natives has grown its business by incorporating strategies to attract, engage, and delight customers across all Martech practices in North America and Europe. The platinum achievement exemplifies the commitment to delivering exceptional marketing services and solutions. Growth Natives' notable milestones and achievements include:
- 65% of overall company growth in 2021
- 5X growth in HubSpot-certified experts in 2 years
- 10X increase in Growth Natives' HubSpot customer base over the same period
"Growth Natives enables HubSpot customers to scale their marketing automation operations with power, tenacity, and innovation," said Brian Garvey, VP, Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot. "Congratulations to the entire Growth Natives team for reaching the platinum tier. I'm excited to applaud your continued achievements as a valued Solutions Partner for a very long time."
"It comes as no surprise to see Growth Natives reaching this important milestone with HubSpot. It has been rewarding to watch our team putting in their efforts and knowledge to help our customers scale their marketing automation", said Taran Nandha, Founder and CEO, Growth Natives.
About Growth Natives
Founded in 2018, Growth Natives combines state-of-the-art technology and creative expertise to help our customers adapt to shifts in customer behavior, technology, and business. Our founding team has great experience in working with global B2B and B2C brands and building marketing automation solutions for leading brands.
In addition, Growth Natives offers services and solutions across the Martech stack including Digital Marketing and Analytics, Web Development, Product and App Development, and Creative Services.
