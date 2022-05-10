PayBright and CheapOair Partner to Make Budgeting and Paying Over Time for Canadians Even More Flexible and Convenient

Paying Over Time for Great Deals on Trips and Experiences Just Got So Much Easier for Canadians

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - PayBright , an Affirm company and one of Canada's leading providers of installment payment plans, and CheapOair.ca , a leading online travel agency and part of the Fareportal family of brands, today announced a partnership to enable eligible Canadian travelers to book their favorite experiences and destinations and pay at their own pace. This new partnership advances CheapOair's efforts to provide cheap flights and great last minute deals for travelers with even more flexibility at checkout, while expanding CheapOair's existing collaboration with Affirm in the U.S. into Canada.

Werner Kunz-Cho, CEO of Fareportal said, "CheapOair provides travelers with the ability to book their favorite destinations at great prices. Together with PayBright, our customers now have even more flexibility and convenience to book those much-anticipated trips and pay over time. Combining our great prices with PayBright's flexible payment options represents the ultimate tool for Canadian travelers this season and beyond."

"Consumers are eager to get back to travel, but surging demand is also coinciding with higher costs," said Wayne Pommen, SVP of Canada at Affirm. "Nearly 3 in 4 Canadian consumers have said budgeting is their top concern when it comes to spending this year, and nearly half plan to allocate more time and money to travel and experiences, according to PayBright's 2022 Consumer Trends Report . Through our partnership with CheapOair, we are excited to support Canadian travelers looking to book their trips with confidence, and pay at their own pace through the flexibility, transparency, and control our solutions offer."

By selecting PayBright at checkout, approved CheapOair travelers can split the total cost of any booking over $200 into monthly payments. As is always true with PayBright, consumers are shown the total cost of their purchase up front and will never owe more than they agree to at checkout. PayBright does not require consumers to sign up for a credit card and does not charge hidden fees, retroactive interest, revolving interest charges, or late fees. Consumers can learn more here .

CheapOair joins a growing list of merchants offering PayBright's flexible and transparent payment solutions at checkout. To date, more than 10,000 domestic and international merchants offer PayBright's Pay in 4 or Pay Monthly plans to consumers shopping in the technology, electronics, home goods, fashion, travel and sporting goods industries.

About PayBright

PayBright , an Affirm company, is one of Canada's leading providers of installment payment plans for e-commerce and in-store purchases. Through partnerships with over 10,000 domestic and international retailers, PayBright allows Canadian consumers to buy now and pay later in a quick and easy experience. PayBright is fully integrated with leading retail partners including Apple, Hudson's Bay, Wayfair, Browns Shoes, and Samsung, PayBright's installment plans range from 4 biweekly payments for smaller purchases up to 60 months for larger purchases, with interest rates as low as 0% and no late fees. Headquartered in Toronto, PayBright has provided Canadians with billions of dollars in spending power since inception. For more information, visit www.paybright.com .

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, a million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair, CheapOair.CA and One Travel , Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel, and other travel and add-on ancillaries.

