Sunshine Botanicals Launches a Revolutionary New Vitamin C Topical to Treat Aging, Wrinkles, and Restores Skin Damaged from Oncology Treatments

NEWNAN, Ga., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunshine Botanicals (www.sunshinebotanicals.com) has announced the launch of their reformulated Vitamin C + Brightening Moisture Fluid The added dimension of the unique botanicals in this formula provides a profound, yet soothing impact to the skin giving Vitamin C+ a powerful skin rejuvenating benefit for all skin types without irritation associated with potent Vitamin C topicals. This is BIG news for oncology patients and those with compromised skin conditions.

The supporting ingredients in this original, multi-tasking formula include wildcrafted actives such as Purslane, an intense antioxidant-rich succulent plant, rich in glutathione and omega -3 fatty acids for additional hydration and wound healing properties. Purslane works incredibly well with Vitamin C for an effective anti-aging skin cocktail. Since topical Vitamin C products are acidic by nature, Sunshine Botanicals' goal was to formulate a product that did not create inflammation to the skin. It safely delivers key nutrients deep into the epidermis to lighten discoloration, brighten the skin, smooth fine lines and wrinkles, and jump-start the skin's collagen production. The addition of Ferulic Acid "powers up" this formula to provide additional antioxidant benefits.

"These changes raise the bar on Vitamin C serums completely, and the wildcrafted actives in this formulation take the benefits of Vitamin C to a whole new level," says brand founder and CEO Emily Fritchey. Consumers spend thousands of dollars each year in a revolving door of trial and error searching for a Vitamin C product that works and their skin can tolerate. Vitamin C is one of the most critical antioxidant ingredients you can get and is the reason the demand for product with this ingredient continue to increase. Medical grade Vitamin C serums are highly acidic due to the nature of L-ascorbic acid; in general, it is too aggressive for many skins especially sensitive and compromised.

About Sunshine Botanicals

Sunshine Botanicals takes tremendous pride in making its products in America with the highest manufacturing and ingredient sourcing standards. "Clinical Skin Care from a Botanical Perspective" is their tagline. They have morphed the power of herbal medicine into corrective skincare to create original, highly effective skincare formulations. These formulations address the needs of aging and problem skin conditions - without chemicals or toxic ingredients that are so prevalent in mass-marketed beauty brands on the market today.

Sunshine Botanicals "microbrews" each product they produce in small batches to ensure freshness and potency and provide healthy, holistic solutions that deliver impressive results – quickly. "My Passion is Your Solution," says Emily, "and the development and production standards that this company adheres to are above and beyond what is required of emerging beauty brands coming onto the market today."

