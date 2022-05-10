Construction Software Pantera Tools Launches Fundraising Campaign

The construction software platform, Pantera Tools, commonly known for their customized bid management system is excited to launch a new fundraising campaign on StartEngine. The crowdfunding offers an opportunity to share in Pantera's mission to provide general contractors, and their subcontractors, a complete suite of project management tools.

PLEASANT PRARIE, Wis., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pantera Tools, the construction software platform known for its customized bid management system, launched a fundraising campaign today on the crowdfunding platform, StartEngine. The crowdfunding offers an opportunity for investors, both large and small, to share in Pantera's mission to provide general contractors, and their subcontractors with a complete suite of project management tools to help them streamline their projects at a fraction of the price of other software platforms on the market.

DeWayne Adamson, Founder, and CEO of Pantera Tools, stated, "The StartEngine Crowdfunding campaign will provide the Sales and Marketing means for Pantera to make the industry aware of our new offering. As many are aware, our Bid Management product is a white-labeled application, making it difficult to promote our Brand as we host hundreds of individual customers' websites, promoting their brand versus ours. The Project Management product will carry the Pantera Tools brand."

In addition to their existing Bid Management, Field Communication, and Project Management features, Pantera Tools will be launching a Job Costing module at no additional cost. Features such as Budgeting, Direct Costs, Prime Contracts, Commitments, Change Orders, Invoicing, and Time Cards will soon be available for all existing customers.

DeWayne Adamson continued, "The entire team has worked hard to build a complete end-to-end Project Management system to complement our Bid Management product. The product line will compete against the many expensive Project Management platforms on the market with one big difference, affordability. Since the beginning, this has been our goal, and we are excited to bring the full product to fruition. All the features at a fraction of the price!"

To learn more about this investment opportunity, visit: https://www.startengine.com/pantera-tools

ABOUT PANTERA TOOLS

Pantera Global Technology, formed in 2009 by construction and technology veteran DeWayne Adamson, is a leading provider of powerful bid, project, and risk management software for the Construction Industry. For more information, please visit http://www.panteratools.com

ABOUT STARTENGINE

StartEngine is one of the leading equity crowdfunding platforms in the U.S., where everyday people can find and invest in early-growth companies and startups. StartEngine has helped more than 350 companies raise $150M+ from a community of over 250,000 prospective investors. Based in Los Angeles, the company was created in 2015 by Howard Marks, co-founder of Activision, and Ron Miller.

