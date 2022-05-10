Luggage Company Disrupting Airlines - Saving Travelers From Carry-on Fees

Removable Wheels & Smaller Size Transforms Carry-on into Fee-Free Personal Item

DETROIT , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Some airlines are now charging for carry-on bags, making upcharges a painful downside of flying on a budget airline. Luggage fees can increase the cost of a bargain ticket and make it hard to estimate the real cost of travel.

Introducing Take OFF Luggage! This travel solution is putting the budget back into traveling by disrupting airline baggage fees - using the airline's own rules to score a win! The wheels pop off and the bag's compact size transforms it from a carry-on into an under-the-seat personal item which passengers can take onboard for free.

Take OFF Luggage, which retails at $119, could save passengers an estimated $80 - $200 on just one trip alone. It is available now at takeoffluggage.com and on Amazon.

"Being a frequent budget airline passenger, to save costs, I could not believe when they started actually charging me to roll my own bag to my flight and lift it up into the overhead bin," said Take OFF Luggage Founder Stephen Davis. "Since under seat bags are still free, I tried to find a bag that size that would still hold everything I needed to carry."

Davis said he couldn't find a suitable alternative bag, noting that he once traveled with a friend who solved his problem by packing a book bag. He searched high and low for a sophisticated luggage-style bag that was small enough to qualify as a personal item.

Then the realization struck him - without the wheels many of the smaller high-quality carry-on rolling bags would indeed fit under the seat of the aircraft. That's when he decided to create the perfect luggage for his budget traveling needs, a bag that would not require compromising on luggage space or traveling style. The innovative bag is built with four 360 degree spinning wheels that make walking with the luggage a breeze, and removing the wheels as easy as pushing a button. With wheels off, the suitcase has carry-on capacity – but is still the size of a fee-free personal item.

The Take OFF Luggage bag measures 20"H x 14"W x 8"D inches and comes with four removable signature 360° spinner wheels. To remove the wheels, simply press the two yellow tabs on each wheel and the wheel comes off to reduce the length of the bag from 20" to 18" - allowing it to fit under most seats. When the plane lands, simply reattach the wheels by aligning the two yellow tabs with the openings on the wheels, and pressing it together until the wheel clicks back into place.

Take OFF Luggage is a stylish, smart travel solution for the budget traveler that currently comes in five colors, black, blue, rose gold, champagne and silver. To learn more or to purchase Take OFF Luggage, visit takeoffluggage.com or purchase on Amazon . Follow Take OFF Luggage on Instagram at @ takeoffluggage .

About Take OFF Luggage

Take OFF Luggage is putting the "budget" back into traveling. The brand focuses on meeting airline guidelines while providing an effortless customer experience.

Company Founder Stephen Davis is a native Detroiter who earned a B.S. in business marketing from Oakland University in 2006. He used that background to research and design this solutions-oriented travel product, putting in more than a year in development and testing to get the final product ready for market.

