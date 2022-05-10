Debbie's Dream Foundation and the Korean Cancer Association Will Host the 2nd International Gastric Cancer Educational Symposium for Patients

The program will highlight new research and systemic treatment options for gastric cancer patients.

PLANTATION, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) and the Korean Cancer Association (KCA) will partner to host the 2nd International Gastric Cancer Educational Symposium. The event will be held live from the Belle-Vue Suite, 36F at the Lotte Hotel Seoul in Seoul, Korea, on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. KST, and will be streamed virtually in the U.S. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. EST. It will feature presentations on various gastric cancer-related topics by medical experts from Korea, China, Japan, Europe, and the U.S. The event will be streamed virtually and explore various treatment options for early vs. late-stage gastric cancer patients. All presentations will be featured in English and translated simultaneously into different languages, including Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and Spanish.

This year's symposium supporters include the Korean Gastric Cancer Association, Chinese Anti-Cancer Association, Japanese Gastric Cancer Association, Digestive Cancers Europe, KIBOUNOKAI, Associazione Vivere senza stomaco si può, Rare Cancers of Australia, and My Gut Feeling. Dr. Han-Kwang Yang, Director and Professor of Surgery at the Seoul National University Hospital in Seoul, Korea, Chairman of the Board of Directors for KCA, will lead the symposium. Dr. Yang is excited to collaborate with DDF to help share effective practices between eastern and western world medicine.

"Last year, this symposium had nearly 1,000 registrants from 50 countries," said Dr. Han-Kwang Yang. "We realized then how much this community needs information on gastric cancer treatment. KCA and DDF have organized this year's symposium with patient panels and world-leading surgeons and medical oncologists. We're proud to continue this effort."

This year's topics include the advantages and disadvantages of robotic surgery vs. conventional surgery, understanding systemic treatment, and new clinical trial options for gastric cancer patients. Participants will access all presentations via Zoom and will be able to participate in a live Q&A session during the event. DDF and KCA look forward to hosting a successful symposium that will help educate patients worldwide.

"This event is critical because it explores how the treatment of gastric cancer varies around the world," said Andrea Eidelman, Chief Executive Officer of DDF. "Here in America, we have a melting pot of people, so we must collaborate with our international partners to highlight this information."

The symposium was made possible by National Title Sponsors Amgen, Bristol Meyers Squibb, and Daiichi Sankyo, Title Sponsor Taiho Oncology, National Platinum Sponsor Merck, National Gold Sponsor Astellas, and Gold Sponsor Lilly Oncology.

To register and learn more, visit https://DebbiesDream.org/inspire_events/.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF's ultimate goal is to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo and daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the U.S. and Canada, and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission to make her dream a reality.

About the Korean Cancer Association

Korean Cancer Association (KCA) aims to prevent and control cancer, host meetings and lectures, issue reports and related publications, support cancer research, and cooperate with other related societies. The organization was formerly Korean Cancer Research Association and became KCA in 1974.

