Military History Comes to Life at Morphy's May 17-18 Auction of Early Arms, Militaria, and Extraordinary Firearms

Featured: 1776 Revolutionary War officer's musket, early 19th C. US flag from family of Stephen Decatur Jr, pre-1873 Colt 'pinch-frame' revolver, Teddy Roosevelt 1905 presentation drilling

DENVER, Pa., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antique and collectible firearms of superior quality and great historical importance await bidders at Morphy's mid-May auction event, with two distinct sessions that, together, offer significant firearms and militaria from the 18th century through contemporary times. For the May 17 session, Morphy's has prepared a 213-lot curated selection of early arms and militaria, followed on May 18 by a 405-lot offering of fine rifles, shotguns, 19th-century Colts and other handguns; military and NFA weapons; and much more.

Each and every auction item has been examined and cataloged by the appropriate specialist from Morphy's respected team of firearms experts. All forms of bidding will be available, including live online through Morphy Live.

Categories featured on May 17 include antique flintlock, percussion and military rifles and pistols; six antique flintlock shotguns, nearly 40 swords – including pre-Revolutionary War through Civil War models – powder horns, medals, maps, flags, uniforms, field gear and historical ephemera.

An absolute treasure of early American gunsmithing, Lot 1168 is a fine relief-carved flintlock Kentucky rifle attributed to master gunsmith Leonard Reedy (1776-1837), who learned and practiced his trade in Womelsdorf, Pennsylvania. Described as being in "near workbench condition," this Golden Age longarm is pictured in the reference The Kentucky Rifle and Me and has a $40,000-$80,000 estimate.

Morphy Auctions is honored to have been entrusted with an American Flag from a descendant of our nation's first post-Revolutionary War naval hero, Stephen Decatur Jr (1779-1820). The extremely rare 17-star, 17-stripe flag has remained in the Decatur family for more than 200 years. Its pattern, dating 1804-1812, coincides with the period of Stephen Decatur Jr's active US Navy service. Estimate: $30,000-$50,000

The May 18 session is sure to delight advanced collectors who seek firearms deserving of the description "extraordinary." An ultra-desirable Colt "pinch frame" single-action Army Revolver bearing the serial number "58" was manufactured prior to July 1873 and is one of the elite nine that were included in the first commercial shipment of Colt Single-Action Army Revolvers sent to Schuyler, Hartley & Graham on Sept. 2, 1873. The legendary Colt will convey to its new owner with a 4-page letter written in 2007 by noted Colt authority Ron Graham. Estimate: $100,000-$150,000

Some may recognize the famous set of four near-mint Colt single-action Army "Frontier Six Shooters" in this sale as the revered "Family Reunion" guns. The near-mint .44-40-WCF Revolvers, all from same 1923 shipment, were reunited after many years of diligent searching by fabled collector Mel Guy. The lot of four revolvers comes with supportive documents, including two Colt letters. Estimate: $60,000-$100,000.

More than 100 NFA lots will be up for bid. Each of the lots is legally transferrable with prior approval from the BATF. A prime example is the exceptional Fabrique Nationale FM Mag 58 (FN 60-20) general-purpose machine gun. This type of gun is extremely scarce in the NFA Registry and is available only to active FFL/SOT dealers as a pre-1986 dealer's sample. Estimate: $100,000-$150,000

Morphy's May 17 and 18, 2022 auctions will take place at the company's Denver, Pennsylvania gallery, starting at 9 a.m. EDT. All forms of bidding will be available, including live via the Internet through Morphy Live. Questions: call 877-968-8880 or email info@morphyauctions.com. Online: www.morphyauctions.com.

