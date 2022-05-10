Anago Cleaning Systems Listed Among Top 100 Recession-Proof Franchises by Franchise Business Review

Commercial Cleaning Franchise Leader Recognized for Strength, Viability and Profitability During Strained Economic Times, Past and Present

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems was named one of the top 100 Best Recession-Proof Franchises to Start in 2022 by leading franchise market research firm, Franchise Business Review. The rating is based on extensive industry research and surveying that focuses on owner satisfaction and the best chance of success in today's changing economic landscape. This is Anago's 14th consecutive year of being recognized for performing above and beyond franchise industry standards.

In 2021, Anago reported 20% system-wide growth with continued growth in new and existing territories. Most notably were a $1.3M revenue growth from Anago of Greater Philadelphia and a 99% growth in unit franchisee operations from Anago of Austin. Both locations are exemplary of what Anago Master Franchisees and Unit Franchisees experienced coming off the previous years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Anago Cleaning Systems has a strong history of relying on the brand's core values to navigate challenging economic times and changing landscapes," said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems. "From the Great Recession of 2007/08 to global pandemics like H1N1 and COVID-19, commercial cleaning has thrived while innovating new strategies that foster continued growth and implementing new technologies at every opportunity. Our low-barrier to entry and franchise support system – especially during trying economic times – is designed to help entrepreneurs achieve a life-long dream of small business ownership."

Adding another proof point to the brand's decades of growth, Anago was recently recognized as one of the top 500 franchises on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 43rd annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500 is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. This is the publication's most prestigious ranking, recognizing the top 500 franchises that continue to evolve and maintain relevance with the latest trends while reporting the greatest growth. This year, Anago Cleaning Systems – backed by decades of brand power and reputational integrity – ranks 34 as it continues to demonstrate financial strength and stability for potential franchisees.

Because of this strong business ethic, history of growth, and its business-friendly franchise program, Anago is consistently recognized by industry peers including its regular inclusion within Entrepreneur's suite of ranking systems. Anago has earned top positions for several years running and in all the magazine's main ranking systems. These include Fastest Growing Franchise, Top-Ranked Franchises Under $50K, Top Home-Based Franchise, and Top Global Franchise. Anago Cleaning Systems' continued inclusion within these rankings demonstrates the brand's rising popularity with both franchisees and clients.

"Anago Cleaning Systems is a pioneer of the master franchise system, which allows successful mid-career professionals to operate their own regional franchises, while allowing small businesses to invest in their success," added Povlitz. "Both levels simply focus on running their business while we provide assistance, guidance, and critical tools to grow. As an industry, we expect to see continued growth and expansion in 2022 and beyond."

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45 Master Franchisees and over 1,700 Unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses of all kinds. Anago was ranked #34 overall by Entrepreneur magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. For further information, visit its website at AnagoMasters.com.

