Investing In AAPI Achievers

Merchant Maverick's 2nd Annual Business Grants Program Supports Asian American & Pacific Island Restaurateurs Awards Ten $10,000 Grants

ORANGE, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MerchantMaverick.com, a business product comparison site for small business owners, announced the winners of its second annual Opportunity Grants Program. Ten $10,000 grants were open to AAPI-owned restaurants in the United States.

Merchant Maverick launched the grant program - which will target a different underrepresented business demographic every year - in 2021 as a way to give back to the business community. While the winnowing process was painstaking, Merchant Maverick is proud to stand behind the ten business owners elected to receive the grant money:

Joseph Fontelera , owner of Boonie Foods, Inc in Chicago, Illinois



owner of in Rohani Foulkes , owner of Folk in Detroit, Michigan



owner of in Huijuan Guo , owner of Momo Noodle in San Francisco, California



owner of in Lan Ha , owner of Wailani Shave Ice in Sutherlin, Oregon



owner of in Jinah Kim , owner of Sunhee's Farm and Kitchen in Troy, New York



owner of in Matthew Kwong , owner of Pop 'N Tea Bar in Phoenix, Arizona



owner of in Truong Le , owner of Chick 'N Beer in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma



owner of in Jacqueline Nguyen , owner of Cafe Cà Phê in Kansas City, Missouri

owner of in Raymond Tang , owner of Autumn Court in Phoenix, Arizona



owner of in Jenny Tse , owner of Sipping Streams Tea Company in Fairbanks, Alaska

"After facing two years of hardship from pandemic-related closures, and news of hostility toward Asian-owned restaurants, these 10 AAPI restaurant owners have renewed hope and every chance of success moving forward. Merchant Maverick is honored to be a part of the recovery process through our Opportunity Grant Program, and we can't wait to see what's in store next for each grant winner," says Merchant Maverick's editor-in-chief, Julie Titterington.

The Opportunity Grants Program will continue annually, addressing different underrepresented business demographics every year.

