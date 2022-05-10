Investing In AAPI Achievers

Merchant Maverick's 2nd Annual Business Grants Program Supports Asian American & Pacific Island Restaurateurs Awards Ten $10,000 Grants
ORANGE, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MerchantMaverick.com, a business product comparison site for small business owners, announced the winners of its second annual Opportunity Grants Program. Ten $10,000 grants were open to AAPI-owned restaurants in the United States.
Merchant Maverick launched the grant program - which will target a different underrepresented business demographic every year - in 2021 as a way to give back to the business community. While the winnowing process was painstaking, Merchant Maverick is proud to stand behind the ten business owners elected to receive the grant money:
- Joseph Fontelera, owner of Boonie Foods, Inc in Chicago, Illinois
- Rohani Foulkes, owner of Folk in Detroit, Michigan
- Huijuan Guo, owner of Momo Noodle in San Francisco, California
- Lan Ha, owner of Wailani Shave Ice in Sutherlin, Oregon
- Jinah Kim, owner of Sunhee's Farm and Kitchen in Troy, New York
- Matthew Kwong, owner of Pop 'N Tea Bar in Phoenix, Arizona
- Truong Le, owner of Chick 'N Beer in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Jacqueline Nguyen, owner of Cafe Cà Phê in Kansas City, Missouri
- Raymond Tang, owner of Autumn Court in Phoenix, Arizona
- Jenny Tse, owner of Sipping Streams Tea Company in Fairbanks, Alaska
"After facing two years of hardship from pandemic-related closures, and news of hostility toward Asian-owned restaurants, these 10 AAPI restaurant owners have renewed hope and every chance of success moving forward. Merchant Maverick is honored to be a part of the recovery process through our Opportunity Grant Program, and we can't wait to see what's in store next for each grant winner," says Merchant Maverick's editor-in-chief, Julie Titterington.
The Opportunity Grants Program will continue annually, addressing different underrepresented business demographics every year.
About MerchantMaverick.com:
With more than 700,000 page views per month, MerchantMaverick.com is an online publication devoted to providing business owners with accurate, unbiased reviews for their businesses. The company's goal is to provide the most honest, accurate, and useful reviews of business products and services to empower entrepreneurs with businesses of all sizes.
Contact: Sarah Johnson
336091@email4pr.com
SOURCE MerchantMaverick.com
