Planet Home Lending Further Expands in San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, LLC, a national mortgage lender and servicer, has a new team in San Antonio, Texas, led by Hugh Blevins (NMLS #1469474). Joining him are Mortgage Loan Originator Dale Lucas (NMLS # 258782), Lending Partner Kristal Respondek and Senior Processor Becca McCaghy.

Planet Home Lending continues to build its Texas footprint with its seventh team in the state. The new team works with consumers looking for new home funding as well as those who want to use assets and investments to qualify for a home loan, rather than income. In addition, the team has experience with VA home loans and mortgages for self-employed business owners as well as retirees.

"I like having the variety of loans that Planet Home Lending offers at my disposal to help the consumers in this market," Blevins said. "We want people to know we are here for them."

San Antonio has a strong housing market fueled by multiple military bases and a large medical center. Planet Home Lending has loan products to help locals achieve their homeownership dreams.

Planet Home Lending works with several down payment assistance programs that help with closing costs and down payments. One of the programs is the My First Texas Home program, which gives people who have not owned a home in the past three years a loan to cover down payment and closing costs up to 5% of the home loan amount. The down payment and closing cost loan (typically a simultaneous second to your first mortgage loan) carries a zero percent interest rate.

The team's local expertise is enhanced by Planet Home Lending's personal digital mortgage assistant, Skymore by Planet Home Lending™, which consumers can use to apply to get a home loan from anywhere via their mobile device. Borrowers and real estate agents can track loan progress 24/7, reach out to ask their loan officer questions and submit paperwork electronically to reduce reliance on paper.

Another way Planet Home Lending supports a healthy environment is through a tree-planting partnership with the National Forest Foundation. In 2022, the company is funding the planting of 100,000 trees to help restore national forests.

Planet Home Lending, LLC, NMLS #17022, is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to American homeowners and homebuyers. Offering affordable home loans backed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, VA, FHA, USDA and private funders, it fulfills homeownership dreams for people in 47 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Planet Home Lending is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit Planet Home Lending.

