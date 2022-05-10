Public Relations Expert Kayla Tucker Adams Named Greater North Dallas Woman of the Year

DALLAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Public relations expert Kayla Tucker Adams has been named Woman of the Year by the Greater North Dallas Business and Professional Women's Club (GNDBPWC). Adams will be recognized at the club's upcoming founders' day and scholarship awards program, taking place virtually on Saturday, May 14 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm CT. This year's theme is "Black Women in Technology: Promoting Opportunities to Shine."

Adams is an award-winning public relations executive, professional speaker, and writer with more than 20 years of experience in communication and public relations. She is the founder and chief strategist of KTA Media Group - a full-service communications firm specializing in public relations, media training, crisis communications, community engagement, book and product launches, digital marketing, social media, and strategic partnerships. Highly regarded as one of the best in her field, Kayla has worked with bestselling authors, movie producers, corporations, school districts, non-profit organizations, faith leaders, numerous celebrities and some of the most influential people in the world, including Oprah Winfrey and T.D. Jakes, and global nonprofit organizations, including March of Dimes. She firmly believes in operating with integrity and particularly enjoys working in the areas of cause marketing and community engagement on behalf of her clients. She has led communication efforts for initiatives such as March for Babies, Minnie's Food Pantry Feed Just One Gala, and more. Managing and leading a rockstar team of professionals, Kayla provides stellar work and exceptional results for clients across the country.

Actively involved in the community and philanthropic efforts, Kayla is always looking for ways to give back. She is currently a board member of the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of March of Dimes and That Girl is SMART Youth Mentoring Program, a member of the Public Relations Society of America, National Association of Black Journalists, the fundraising chairperson for Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Journalists, and a charter member of the Chi Zeta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Since 2008, The Greater North Dallas Business and Professional Women's Club, a nonprofit social service organization under the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs, Inc., has been shining a spotlight on exceptional women in business who display passion, service, and significant achievements to be widely celebrated. These women are leaders, mentors, visionaries, and heroes.

Adams joins past Woman of the Year honorees such as Texas State Representative Rhetta A. Bowers and Texas Woman's University Assistant Professor of Health Studies Dr. Jasmine Ward. Additional 2022 honorees include NASA System Engineer Dr. Enrique Jackson (Man of the Year), Author Ayana Brody Parham (Young Entrepreneur) and Bands of Hope President Gilda Smith (Community Service). This year's speakers are Dow Chemical's Kenyatta Dial and Lockheed Martin's DeOnica Gatewood and Venetia Jones.

Each year, GNBPWC awards scholarships to African American high school seniors during its founders' day program. This program raises funds to provide college scholarships to high school graduates. Over the last fourteen years more than fifty students have benefitted from the funds donated at this event and other fundraising endeavors. Free registration for the event is available at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcpc--urzgtHtLijMnvuw14OGztMiWHXA7S. Attendees will receive a confirmation email upon registration.

