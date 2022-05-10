Lenny & Larry's Announces Kickstart™ Breakfast Bar to Start Consumers' Days Off Right

The brand's new product is a better-for-you breakfast bar with protein and probiotics for immune support

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding to the brand's growing line of nutrition bars, Lenny & Larry's is thrilled to announce the launch of its new product, The Complete Kickstart™ Bar, aimed at helping consumers start their days off right with protein and probiotics. The Complete Kickstart Bar is a soft, chewy breakfast bar with 8g of plant-based protein, probiotics for immune support, and 14g of whole grains. This new product is perfect for busy mornings and on-the-go consumption, furthering the brand's mission of promoting an active, healthy lifestyle through its better-for-you cookies and bars.

In recent surveys, 36% of consumers have said they are adding or increasing plant-based protein in their diet, and 65% of consumers are more conscious of their immune system since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new product from Lenny & Larry's addresses these trends in the consumer-packaged goods industry, as The Complete Kickstart Bar contains plant-based proteins and probiotics to support a healthy immune system. In addition, The Complete Kickstart Bar is Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, kosher and contains no high-fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners or sugar alcohols.

"We're thrilled to present a new breakfast option for consumers based on the market's demand for plant-based protein and immunity support," says Lenny & Larry's CEO, Jolie Weber. "Lenny & Larry's continues to be an innovative brand that creates new products based on unmet consumer needs. Receiving feedback from our consumers is crucial to our business and part of our brand's commitment to research and development, setting us apart from others in the category."

The Complete Kickstart Bar will be available in four flavors including, Blueberry Lemon, Apple Cinnamon, Banana Chocolate Chip and Cranberry White Chocolate-Flavored Chip. Beginning today, Apple Cinnamon and Blueberry Lemon are available to purchase on the brand's website in 4-count boxes for $5.49. Kroger stores will be the first retailer where these two flavors will roll out, starting the week of June 12.

For more information on Lenny & Larry's and to find a store near you, please visit www.lennylarry.com.

About Lenny & Larry's

Amidst a sea of tasteless and boring protein bars, Lenny & Larry's was founded in 1993 by two bodybuilders who revolutionized the snacking industry by creating the premier protein-enhanced cookie. The first to re-imagine a dessert as beloved as the cookie, Lenny & Larry's has developed a cult following among its fans and the brand has continued to lead the pack in sales for 20+ years. Lenny & Larry's produces a wide array of nutritious snackable sweets, offering consumers a convenient source of protein-focused treats that taste downright delicious. Through creating a range of yummy and exciting flavors, Lenny & Larry's provides consumers with a complete snacking option that curbs hunger and satisfies taste buds on the go. Lenny & Larry's takes a realistic approach to snacking with their freshly baked products including The Complete Cookie®, The Complete Crunchy Cookies®, Keto Cookie, The BOSS! Cookie, The Complete Cookie-Fied Bar®, The Complete Cremes®, and the newest edition, The Complete Kickstart. For more information, visit www.lennylarry.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Samantha Bunes

336062@email4pr.com

Phone Number: 213-988-8344

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lenny--larrys-announces-kickstart-breakfast-bar-to-start-consumers-days-off-right-301543872.html

SOURCE Lenny & Larry's