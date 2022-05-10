Transparency Global Names ImmediateAnnuities.com a Transparency Certified™ Company

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Global, a company with a mission to accelerate the world's adoption of transparency, today announced that ImmediateAnnuities.com has become the first online Annuity Brokerage to become Transparency Certified ™.
"After thorough review and examination, we are excited to announce that ImmediateAnnuities.com is one of the most transparent companies that exist today," said Dr. Rainford Knight, CEO and Co-Founder of Transparency Global. "We are proud to recognize them as a partner in demanding corporate transparency from companies throughout the world."
ImmediateAnnuities.com strives to consistently provide friendly customer service and their utmost concern is fully informing and supporting their clients. As a leading online annuity brokerage company, their primary goal and responsibility is to ensure that clients are completely comfortable and satisfied with their financial decision-making.
"We understand that the loyalty our clients have to our team at ImmediateAnnuities.com is a direct result of our attention to detail and making the needs of our clients our top priority," said Ariel Stern, Chief Operating Officer of ImmediateAnnuities.com. "Being recognized as Transparency CertifiedÔ exemplifies our commitment to accountability and integrity."
About Transparency Global
Transparency Global operates a digital platform accelerating the world's adoption of Transparency. The platform includes certifications, rankings, research, education, surveys and a financial index. Transparency Global certifies companies that meet the highest levels of organizational transparency analyzing over 55,000 globally traded public companies creating the world's largest Transparency database of both public and private companies.
For more information, please visit transparency.global.
To become a partner, please visit https://transparency.global/transparency-certified/.
About ImmediateAnnuities.com
For over 30 years, ImmediateAnnuities.com has provided free, personalized annuity quote reports containing current rates from over 40 different insurance companies to educate and equip clients with the tools to make the most informed decision.
Media Contact:
Paul Pagnato III
(302) 543-2077
336037@email4pr.com
SOURCE Transparency Global
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.