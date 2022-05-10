Transparency Global Names ImmediateAnnuities.com a Transparency Certified™ Company

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Global, a company with a mission to accelerate the world's adoption of transparency, today announced that ImmediateAnnuities.com has become the first online Annuity Brokerage to become Transparency Certified ™.

"After thorough review and examination, we are excited to announce that ImmediateAnnuities.com is one of the most transparent companies that exist today," said Dr. Rainford Knight, CEO and Co-Founder of Transparency Global. "We are proud to recognize them as a partner in demanding corporate transparency from companies throughout the world."

ImmediateAnnuities.com strives to consistently provide friendly customer service and their utmost concern is fully informing and supporting their clients. As a leading online annuity brokerage company, their primary goal and responsibility is to ensure that clients are completely comfortable and satisfied with their financial decision-making.

"We understand that the loyalty our clients have to our team at ImmediateAnnuities.com is a direct result of our attention to detail and making the needs of our clients our top priority," said Ariel Stern, Chief Operating Officer of ImmediateAnnuities.com. "Being recognized as Transparency CertifiedÔ exemplifies our commitment to accountability and integrity."

About Transparency Global

Transparency Global operates a digital platform accelerating the world's adoption of Transparency. The platform includes certifications, rankings, research, education, surveys and a financial index. Transparency Global certifies companies that meet the highest levels of organizational transparency analyzing over 55,000 globally traded public companies creating the world's largest Transparency database of both public and private companies.

For more information, please visit transparency.global.

To become a partner, please visit https://transparency.global/transparency-certified/.

About ImmediateAnnuities.com

For over 30 years, ImmediateAnnuities.com has provided free, personalized annuity quote reports containing current rates from over 40 different insurance companies to educate and equip clients with the tools to make the most informed decision.

