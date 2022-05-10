Veterans Guardian Earns 2022 Military Friendly Employer Designation

PINEHURST, N.C., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting received the 2022 Military Friendly Employer Award designation by VIQTORY. Last year, Veterans Guardian was awarded the 2021 Military Friendly Employer award as well as the Military Spouse Friendly Employer Award.
https://www.militaryfriendly.com/
The Military Friendly Company survey investigates and identifies organizations whose commitment to serving the military and veteran community is comprehensive and meaningful in terms of actual outcomes and impact. Military Friendly is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and significant benefits for the military community. Over 1,500 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly designation.
"We are honored to be recognized with the Military Friendly Employer Award," said Scott Greenblatt, CEO and Founder of Veterans Guardian. "Two-thirds of our staff are Veterans, Reservists, members of the National Guard, or military spouses. We are committed to bringing veterans into our company to champion a more passionate team focused on serving our nation's veterans."
Since its inception, Veterans Guardian has hired over 275 employees, the majority being veterans, spouses of veterans, or spouses of active duty service members. The team operates with a mission-driven approach. Because most of the team has an affiliation with the military, they realize our freedoms are courtesy of the 1% of Americans brave enough to sacrifice so much for the other 99%.
"We are a company that strives to help Veterans achieve the VA rating they deserve," said William Taylor, COO of Veterans Guardian. "Employing fellow veterans to assist us in achieving that goal is something we wanted from the beginning."
Veterans Guardian is a VA Claim consulting firm headquartered in Pinehurst, NC, serving veterans worldwide. They work to help veterans attain the VA Disability benefits that they are medically and ethically eligible for as a result of their honorable service in the United States Military.
SOURCE Veterans Guardian
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.