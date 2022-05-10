Veterans Guardian Earns 2022 Military Friendly Employer Designation

PINEHURST, N.C., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting received the 2022 Military Friendly Employer Award designation by VIQTORY. Last year, Veterans Guardian was awarded the 2021 Military Friendly Employer award as well as the Military Spouse Friendly Employer Award.

The Military Friendly Company survey investigates and identifies organizations whose commitment to serving the military and veteran community is comprehensive and meaningful in terms of actual outcomes and impact. Military Friendly is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and significant benefits for the military community. Over 1,500 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly designation.

"We are honored to be recognized with the Military Friendly Employer Award," said Scott Greenblatt, CEO and Founder of Veterans Guardian. "Two-thirds of our staff are Veterans, Reservists, members of the National Guard, or military spouses. We are committed to bringing veterans into our company to champion a more passionate team focused on serving our nation's veterans."

Since its inception, Veterans Guardian has hired over 275 employees, the majority being veterans, spouses of veterans, or spouses of active duty service members. The team operates with a mission-driven approach. Because most of the team has an affiliation with the military, they realize our freedoms are courtesy of the 1% of Americans brave enough to sacrifice so much for the other 99%.

"We are a company that strives to help Veterans achieve the VA rating they deserve," said William Taylor, COO of Veterans Guardian. "Employing fellow veterans to assist us in achieving that goal is something we wanted from the beginning."

Veterans Guardian is a VA Claim consulting firm headquartered in Pinehurst, NC, serving veterans worldwide. They work to help veterans attain the VA Disability benefits that they are medically and ethically eligible for as a result of their honorable service in the United States Military.

