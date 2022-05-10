BOTE Announces Aggressive Retail Expansion Plan Starting with New Flagship Store in Austin

Water Lifestyle Brand to Open Community-Focused Concept Locations in Multiple Markets Across the US

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BOTE ( https://www.boteboard.com ), the longstanding leader of innovation in the paddle board, kayak, and water lifestyle space, today announces its plans for an aggressive rollout of new brick-and-mortar retail locations across the U.S.

The expansion demonstrates the brand's recent growth and success with retail. BOTE's unique flagship stores are designed as hubs to bring together the community, provide experiences and guidance, and display the full range of BOTE paddle boards, kayaks, and recreational products. BOTE flagship locations also feature lounges serving BOTE's own brews and host regular events to help people get out on the water as well as charitable events that support the local community.

To lead its expansion strategy, BOTE has hired Devin Gillette as Director of Retail. Gillette

brings years of experience in the outdoor and action sports industry, having served in executive retail and marketing roles and most recently spearheaded Black Diamond Equipment's retail expansion.

"We are doing something different than your traditional retail," said Gillette. "BOTE flagship locations are an experience where people can see and feel all that we stand for as a brand, hear the passion and knowledge of our staff, and get excited about the water lifestyle. The new stores are designed as hubs, offering events, networking and education, and we are honored to be joining these communities."

Kicking off the brand's expansion strategy is the new flagship location in Austin, Texas, located at 312 Barton Springs Road just down the street from YETI and other major retailers. BOTE plans on this location opening Summer 2022; grand opening details will be announced soon.

"We may be a Florida based business, but our DNA is fused with Austin genes," said Corey Cooper, BOTE CEO and co-founder. "Our mission is to Stand Apart and create a lifestyle experience with innovative and stylish products inspired by culture, community, art and music. Our Austin location may represent our first flagship foray outside the physical Florida market, but we've long since embraced the unique Austin perspective in our brand. I'm excited to bring our brand to Austin and be the outpost for the water lifestyle."

BOTE is driven by a singular yet broad-reaching mission: To Stand Apart through industry-shaping innovation, fresh ideas and simplicity to create a product that defines a lifestyle. It is this mission that keeps BOTE pushing the boundaries of both technology and style to bring customers a product that not only looks beautiful and performs flawlessly, but that stirs the soul and inspires adventure. Born from stand-up paddle boards and now pioneering inflatable kayaks, floating dock systems, and more -- BOTE continues to strive for advancement and embrace individuality.

