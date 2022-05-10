Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Signs with Guardian Research Network® to Help Change How Healthcare is Delivered and Provide Added Diversity to Data Science and Innovation

Alliance enables New Jersey's largest hospital and Rutgers affiliate to bring healthcare options to its community and added populations to GRN's expanding research consortium and real-world data experience

SPARTANBURG, S.C., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardian Research Network Inc. (GRN) announced today that Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, New Jersey's largest hospital and a clinical affiliate of Rutgers University Medical School, has joined its nationwide healthcare system research network. As not-for-profits, both entities come together to bring healthcare innovation to local communities and enhance patient diversity in a focus on improved healthcare.

The strategic relationship will contribute to GRN's mission of translating data into cures and providing research answers for improved health. The alliance will enable GRN to extend beyond its cancer roots and into diabetes, rare diseases, mental health, and other illnesses as Bergen New Bridge is also the nation's fourth largest publicly-owned hospital.

Bergen New Bridge will be embarking on cutting-edge diagnostic studies in communities that do not traditionally seek healthcare early. "We can help identify cancers and other diseases earlier to eventually improve treatment outcomes," says Bergen New Bridge President and CEO, Deborah Visconi. "This aligns with our mission to bring true population health and access to healthcare at critical early stages to underrepresented populations across the county."

Representing millions of patients across the country, GRN focuses on advancing healthcare data technology, clinical research trials, and real-world data science.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center," says Bruce Holstien, Chairman and CEO, GRN. "Bergen's excellent reputation, expert medical services, and clinical innovations overlayed by their mission to serve all, are a perfect match for the Guardian Research Network. Our collective efforts to democratize clinical trials, accelerate cures for disease, and develop the core medical data research engine for the coming decade are further enhanced by Bergen's entry into our now 25+ state-represented network of health systems."

About Guardian Research Network (GRN)

GRN, a non-profit organization, is a nationwide health system research consortium focused on advancing technology to accelerate cures for life-threatening diseases such as cancer. GRN works with life sciences clients and health system members to increase participation in data-driven clinical trials, optimize therapeutic and diagnostic studies, and employ real-world data to improve patient access to precision medicines in under-served communities. For more, visit www.guardianresearch.org.

About Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC)

BNBMC, a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth largest, publicly owned hospital in the nation. Bergen New Bridge, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and community physicians, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and long-term care to the greater Bergen County community. The Medical Center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission and is in network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.91% of NJ residents. The Medical Center is a full-service hospital with a 24/7 emergency department, surgical suites, physical rehabilitation, pharmacy, laboratory, radiologic services (including digital mammography), and more than 26 medical specialties available through its Ambulatory Care Center. It is a leading provider of COVID 19 testing, vaccinations, and therapeutics. Bergen New Bridge is a Veterans Community Care Provider proudly serving the healthcare needs of veterans and is a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Healthcare Equality Index (HEI). Learn more at www.newbridgehealth.org.

GRN Media Contact

Charlene Smith-McCaw, MBA

Guardian Research Network

Mobile: 610-888-9024

336044@email4pr.com

Bergen Media Contact

Donnalee Corrieri, MHA

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center

Office: 201-225-7141/ Mobile: 201-937-4030

336044@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bergen-new-bridge-medical-center-signs-with-guardian-research-network-to-help-change-how-healthcare-is-delivered-and-provide-added-diversity-to-data-science-and-innovation-301543000.html

SOURCE Guardian Research Network