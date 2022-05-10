Semos Cloud Announces the Go-Live of Ryan Specialty's Service Anniversaries Program

Semos Cloud announces the launch of the Service Anniversaries program for Ryan Specialty, enabling the company to celebrate and recognize the loyalty and tenure of their valued employees.

LEWISVILLE, Texas, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semos Cloud, a provider of popular HR technology that impacts organizational culture, announced a go-live for their new client, Ryan Specialty. Ryan Specialty's employees can now enjoy the benefits of JobPts, an enterprise-level culture and recognition system built atop of the SAP Business Technology Platform.

The latest program addition is a part of Ryan Specialty's continuous effort to foster their employees' loyalty and acknowledge their progress. Employees can now receive a custom branded gift as a personalized pack. The rewards catalog offers a variety of custom branded, high-quality merchandise from tote bags and duffel bags to plaques and trophies. Additionally, managers can send customized certificates to any employee and add a personal flair to every reward and service milestone.

Ryan Specialty's employees, who they refer to as teammates, can now enjoy Service Anniversaries - a program allowing the opportunity to reward employees with meaningful, branded gifts for their work anniversaries, offering a memorable employee experience. With Semos Cloud, Ryan Specialty will send out over one thousand anniversary rewards throughout 2022. More than 300 of those are being delivered during the first month of the program launch.

Following the announcement, Goran Rice, Semos Cloud's Chief Revenue Officer, stated: "I loved collaborating with Ryan Specialty to make this project happen. They came to us with specific requirements to help them show how much their employees' work means to them, and the number of rewards we send out daily proves that. The program coordinators showed incredible dedication in finding and choosing the proper rewards for their employees to recognize their efforts over the years, and we are very happy to deliver."

This addition is a part of Ryan Specialty's steadfast care for its employees. Ryan Specialty was looking for a new service rewards solution to expand employee recognition efforts and saw the need to reward employees with a unique, personalized gift for different service anniversaries. Semos Cloud delivered a feature that provides Ryan Specialty a special way to show appreciation for their employees.

The company stated: "This is a wonderful opportunity for us to recognize our teammates' career milestones, and we are glad we chose Semos Cloud with their Service Anniversaries solution. We are incredibly happy with how seamlessly the logistics are being handled- in just two days, we had two hundred successfully delivered rewards. Employees are our most essential asset in building the firm's future, and this recognition is an important part of our continuous investment towards the overall success of the business. We are looking forward to creating more memorable experiences our workforce will cherish and remember, rewarding them for their long tenures."

About Semos Cloud

Semos Cloud has confirmed its position in the Employee Experience space with a new client addition. As a provider of fully configurable EX solutions, it is a favorite of enterprises with deep technical, security, and cultural demands. Their solutions for employee recognition, feedback management, health and wellness, internal employee communication, and employee journeys are reshaping the experiences of thousands of employees across the globe. To learn more, visit https://semoscloud.com.

Media Contact

Matija Martek, SemosSoftwareLLC, 0955491199, matija.martek@semoscloud.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Semos Cloud