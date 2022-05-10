Forward Vision Marketing Announces the Appointment of Two New Board of Advisor Members

New board of advisor members Neha Kunte and Almaz Woldeab will provide entrepreneurial experience and extensive knowledge in finance.

DALLAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forward Vision LLC, a women-owned, Dallas-based full-service B2B marketing communications agency specializing in technology companies with a global outlook, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Advisors. The new members include Neha Kunte, Founder, President & CEO of MNK Infotech Inc., and Almaz Woldeab, Executive Director at MUFG.

Together, they represent vast expertise in entrepreneurship, finance, leadership, diversity and inclusion, enhancing Forward Vision's objective to deliver first-class communication services to its clients and thus help them grow and be even more profitable.

"I feel thrilled to be able to contribute to the growth of Forward Vision's clients," said Neha Kunte, Founder, President & CEO, of MNK Infotech Inc. "Forward Vision Marketing consists of a diverse and versatile team helping clients in high tech, fast-changing, and global environment to make a change. I am looking forward to being a part of that."

"We are proud to add these two extremely competent women to our board," said Kelly Stark, principal at Forward Vision Marketing, LLC. "We know their knowledge and insights will impact Forward Vision and also be a part of our client's future success."

Neha has over 20 years of work experience and over 15 years as an entrepreneur. Recognized as a business leader, Neha can quickly apply marketing and business concepts to project management decisions, negotiations, and hiring. With almost two decades of cross-cultural professional work experience in India, Japan, and the USA and her bilingual background, she finds it easy to break the barriers and educate business leaders around her. Neha holds a degree in financial accounting from the University of Mumbai, India, and a degree in classical Indian dance. She is also fluent in Japanese. Most recently, Neha graduated from the Goldman Sachs 10K small business program and was featured in the 2021 October edition of Dallas CEO. She was also awarded the 2010 Women Business Entrepreneur of the Year.

Almaz Woldeab is an experienced financial professional and a passionate leader with extensive experience managing finance organizations, including private equity, real estate investment management, portfolio and fund administration, startups, and fortune 500 technology companies. She brings expertise in strategy development for investment selection and fundraising, investment fund accounting and reporting, corporate financial planning, corporate reporting, Sarbanes Oxley, and financial communications. Almaz has a BS in Accounting from University of Texas at Dallas and MBA from Southern Methodist University. In addition, Almaz was named Minority Business recipient in 2018 by Dallas Business Journal.

About Forward Vision Marketing

Forward Vision Marketing is a full-service B2B marketing agency that understands wireless technology and how to best communicate in a business-to-business mobile marketplace. With over 20 years of experience in the telecom wireless industry, we already understand your products and your customers, so we can work on branding your company right away. We don't need a ramp-up time to launch your products, services, or image. Our B2B marketing services go beyond digital and traditional marketing to include product launch, product portfolio strategy, market research, public relations, content marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), paid search and sales enablement. For more information, visit us at http://www.forwardvision.net.

