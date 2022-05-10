Social Media Star Trazia Rae (2M+ Followers) Partners with Teami Blends

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trazia Rae (@traziarae), one of social media's largest food creators, has created a dedicated fan-base from her unique comfort cooking style - but separates herself from other influencers through her variety of passions which she shares with her audience. Those who follow Trazia know she is much more than a food creator, as she loves to also share her other hobbies with her followers such as gardening, thrifting, and cheering on her husband Josh Williams as he participates in several of NASCAR's Racing Series. In the past, Trazia has worked with some of the largest brands in the food space such as SharkNinja, Oreo, Keurig, Hellman's, Napoleon and more - however partnering with Teami allows Trazia to share another one of her passions with her audience being skincare.
This past Thursday, Trazia announced via her Instagram that she has partnered with Teami Blends, which has an extensive line of all-natural skincare products which features pure ingredients for real results. With Teami Blend's products being a blend of natural ingredients, herbs and teas - the focus is creating plant-based solutions that are effective in promoting a healthier lifestyle. While Trazia's partnership announcement came in the form of sharing a photo using their Green Tea Detox Mask, their offering expands much further. Whether it be repair facial oil, VIT C serum or an overnight sleep mask - Teami has the perfect balance of healthy ingredients for all your skincare needs.
Trazia values the both the quality as well as the ingredients of Teami Blends when reflecting on the partnership saying, "I love making my own herbal infusions for skin care but with how busy I've been and constantly being on the road working, it's impossible to find time to make all the products, I like Teami because they have all the natural herbal skincare that I love! I'm grateful to be working with a brand that uses all the natural ingredients that I would if I was making these myself!"
CEO of Trazia's talent agency The Digital Renegades (www.thedigitalrenegades.com) Evan Morgenstein also sees this as a perfect fit, "When presented with the opportunity for Trazia I was discussing what companies would be a great fit. After several terrific conversations with Teami's marketing department as well as Trazia trying the product and loving it, it was an easy decision. We think this could lead to a long-term partnership for many years to come, as Trazia's audience is the perfect demographic being women between the ages of 30 and 45."
For more information, contact Evan Morgenstein at evan@celebexperts.com
SOURCE Trazia Rae
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
