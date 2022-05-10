Candidate Driven Market Killing You?

SAN FRANCISCO , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The recruiting industry has a spotlight on it, more than ever before, thanks to the Great Resignation. On average, job hoppers are getting a pay increase of 8%, according to a recent report from the SDP Research Institute. Recruiting teams across the nation are really struggling to keep up with the demands of candidates and the market, especially in the tech industry.

Hiring is one of the most important and expensive functions a company has to do. They count on their Talent Acquisition team to get this job done. Yet, there are no standards in recruiting and very little requirements to enter the industry, creating an inconsistent and unreliable candidate experience.

This problem isn't a secret, so why aren't companies doing enough to change it? The answer is, there isn't access to recruiter training, not for the masses, and not anything that is yet industry standard or accredited. Brianna Rooney, CEO and serial Founder of tech recruiting companies, has had a mission to change the way the world views recruiting since 2009. In the beginning of April 2022, her solution is finally starting to come to life. Thriversity splashed into the e-learning space and launched their soon-to-be accredited Self-driven Full-Cycle Tech Recruiting course.

Thriversity has several courses on the calendar to launch this year, but first, they are bringing forth Thriversity Station. These solutions will include revitalizing recruiters, resumes + LinkedIn profiles, and interview prep and role play interviews. You can be great at your recruiting job and still get filled with anxiety and fail an interview. Thriversity Station is here to help you put your best foot forward as you step into your future. You will have the chance to speak with current Talent Partners from TalentPerch, increasing your chances of getting picked to interview and passing it stronger.

Don't worry companies; a candidate driven market won't last forever. In the meantime, so you don't feel this struggle again, focus on building a world class trained recruiting team. Be sure to not forget about the hiring managers, they are just as important in tackling this market. They need to be trained and very actively partnering with recruiters. Time to marry recruiters and hiring managers.

