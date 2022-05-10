AllHere Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum for Innovation in Equitable Support for K-12 Families

BOSTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllHere , the leading provider of 24/7 family support in K-12 schools, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers of 2022. AllHere appears alongside companies tackling issues from sustainability and climate change to healthcare and more.

AllHere is being recognized for pioneering the application of conversational AI in K-12 schools. The company's customized chatbots, launched in 2020 at the start of the pandemic, empower schools and districts to provide personalized support for families via simple text messages. AllHere's approach is proven to reduce chronic absenteeism by 17%, reduce course failures by 38%, and increase student retention.

"Technology innovation in K-12 education is at an inflection point with schools recognizing the need for new tools that drive equitable student outcomes," said Joanna Smith-Griffin, CEO and Founder of AllHere. "AllHere makes 24/7 support possible for every single family in a school no matter where they are, where they're from, or what language they speak."

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

With AllHere's selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO and founder Joanna Smith-Griffin will contribute to World Economic Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

"We're excited to welcome AllHere to our 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Saemoon Yoon, Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, World Economic Forum. "AllHere and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world's most complex issues today. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

For the first time, over one-third of selected Technology Pioneer firms are led by women, well above the industry average . This year's cohort includes start-ups from 30 countries, creating a truly global community.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. This year's Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

About AllHere: AllHere combines conversational AI, behavioral science, and interactive nudges to foster attendance and engagement in K-12 education. We automate personalized, two-way text messaging with chatbots to improve attendance rates and guide students and families through school. Our adaptive, evidence-based system provides 24/7 support so that teachers and staff can focus their time on the most meaningful interactions. For more information, visit AllHere.com.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( www.weforum.org ).

About the Technology Pioneers:

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

