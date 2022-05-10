Excite Medical Names First Vice President of Veteran and Military Affairs

Lieutenant Colonel Todd Geohagan (Ret.) joins renowned medical device company after serving nearly three decades in the United States Air Force.

TAMPA, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Excite Medical is proud to announce Lieutenant Colonel Todd Geohagan (ret.) as its first VP of Veteran and Military Affairs. LTC Geohagan served nearly 30 years in the United States Air Force. His experience and connection to the military community will be instrumental in expanding access to Excite's innovative technology, while supporting those who have served, and are currently serving our country.

"When looking into Excite Medical, not only did I see them as an industry leader, I found a company that cared about veterans and this was important to me," said LTC Geohagan. "From a personal experience, I know how devastating failed back surgery can be on a family. Excite Medical is a fast-growing company that is bettering people lives by helping them avoid back surgery."

Excite Medical's DRX9000 disc treatment, spinal decompression machine is the most advanced in its field. It provides a highly successful treatment for patients suffering from chronic low back pain, sciatica and other debilitating symptoms caused by herniated discs, bulging discs and more. It is a non-surgical procedure and does not require drugs.

"I am forever grateful and thankful for our veterans, and am truly honored to have such an accomplished representative of the US Military join us," said Saleem Musallam, Excite Medical's CEO & Founder. "I believe veterans and service members can greatly benefit from our DRX90000 Disc Treatment technology as a way to relieve pain, while avoiding unnecessary spine surgeries."

In addition to his esteemed military service, LTC Geohagan also has a Master of Human Relations degree from the University of Oklahoma, and several other degrees and certifications.

About the DRX9000:

When compared to minimally-invasive and invasive spinal procedures, the DRX9000 is the world's most advanced and safest option to treat herniated discs, bulging discs, and degenerative disc disease. Patients suffering from low back pain, sciatica, and other conditions caused by those disc conditions have a profound success rate in resolving their symptoms when treated on the DRX9000. For more information call or text +1 813-210-1000.

