The Financial Literacy Institute (TFLI) Celebrates the Rebuilding of the Original Black Wall Street with its 2nd Annual Black Wall Street Business Expo in Atlanta

Official Headliner & Pan-African Activist Dr. Umar Johnson, alongside other celebrity panelists, and the Friends of the Movement Global, will present attendees with actionable steps to mobilize the black dollar at this year's event.
ATLANTA, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Literacy Institute (TFLI) is bringing back the Black Wall Street Business Expo (BWSBE) with another show-stopping event to commemorate and pay homage to African American heritage. The event will kick off June 4, 2022, at Westin Peachtree Atlanta, from 12 pm-6 pm (ET). The event will host black-owned vendor shopping and a panel discussion that will include some key people who have reimagined ways of building financial wealth in the black community and circulating the black dollar. Moderated by Department of Diversity and Inclusion Assistant Dean at Arkansas Tech University Dr. Quinn Brooks, the panel will include Psychologist and Pan-African Activist, Dr. Umar Johnson, Mayor Evelyn Quinn-Dixon of Riverdale, GA, Food Network's Master Chef Camerron Dangerfield, Real Estate Closing Attorney and TV personality Cristyl Kimbrough, Award-winning Author and Financial Education Instructor, Holly Reid Toddle, CPA, Morris Brown College President Dr. Kevin James, Top-Producing Real Estate Agent and Motivational Speaker, Terrica Wright, and Financial Literacy Institute Founder, Jasmine Young, CPA.
"This is the only way to affect social change that African Americans are dying to see. Last year we talked about the importance of rebuilding Black Wall Street. But this year is exceptional because we are shifting the conversation to bigger and better strategies to mobilize the Black Dollar and will be putting action behind it. We are also coming with a bigger venue and more vendor"- said Event Organizer and Founder of Financial Literacy Institute, Jasmine Young
The calamitous massacre was a targeted act toward a thriving black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma from May 31st to June 1, 1921. The Black Wall Street Business Expo will pay homage to African American heritage, facilitate a discussion on using cooperative economics to affect social change for the African American community, and highlight the excellence of African Americans exemplified through the development of Black Wall Street. V-103's on-air personality Liz Smith will be kicking off the 2nd Annual Black Wall Street Business expo's signature red carpet experience. Following the kickoff, each attendee will enjoy shopping from local black-owned businesses, food, and entertainment for all ages to enjoy!
This year Black Wall Street Black Business Expo has also partnered with Friends of The Movement (FOTM) Global, a social FinTech company led by multiracial and multi-generations, to do a significant reveal of a mechanism that can help us actively rebuild Black Wall Street.
Concluding the event, The Financial Literacy Institute (TFLI) will award one business owner with a 1,000 Black Wall Street Grant.
This year's sponsors are Uncle Nearest, Slush, Kroger, Nferno Media Entertainment, NoCap, and Good Money Global.
To learn more about this event, purchase tickets, or become a sponsor, please visit www.blackwallstreet atlanta.org. To learn more about The Financial Literacy Institute, please visit www.tfliinc.org or social media @tfli_inc.
About The Financial Literacy Institute Inc
The Financial Literacy Institute, Inc. (TFLI), a 501(3) non-profit organization, was developed to provide educational programs and resources to globally increase financial literacy in underserved and underprivileged communities. TFLI delivers high quality financial education and offers exceptional flexibility, accessibility, and affordability to any individual striving to better their lives and improve their financial health.
Contact: Sarah Busby
Phone: 470-650-0571
Email: 335799@email4pr.com
SOURCE The Financial Literacy Institute, Inc
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.