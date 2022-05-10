The Financial Literacy Institute (TFLI) Celebrates the Rebuilding of the Original Black Wall Street with its 2nd Annual Black Wall Street Business Expo in Atlanta

Official Headliner & Pan-African Activist Dr. Umar Johnson, alongside other celebrity panelists, and the Friends of the Movement Global, will present attendees with actionable steps to mobilize the black dollar at this year's event.

ATLANTA, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Literacy Institute (TFLI) is bringing back the Black Wall Street Business Expo (BWSBE ) with another show-stopping event to commemorate and pay homage to African American heritage. The event will kick off June 4, 2022, at Westin Peachtree Atlanta, from 12 pm-6 pm (ET). The event will host black-owned vendor shopping and a panel discussion that will include some key people who have reimagined ways of building financial wealth in the black community and circulating the black dollar. Moderated by Department of Diversity and Inclusion Assistant Dean at Arkansas Tech University Dr. Quinn Brooks, the panel will include Psychologist and Pan-African Activist, Dr. Umar Johnson, Mayor Evelyn Quinn-Dixon of Riverdale, GA, Food Network's Master Chef Camerron Dangerfield, Real Estate Closing Attorney and TV personality Cristyl Kimbrough, Award-winning Author and Financial Education Instructor, Holly Reid Toddle, CPA, Morris Brown College President Dr. Kevin James, Top-Producing Real Estate Agent and Motivational Speaker, Terrica Wright, and Financial Literacy Institute Founder, Jasmine Young, CPA.

"This is the only way to affect social change that African Americans are dying to see. Last year we talked about the importance of rebuilding Black Wall Street. But this year is exceptional because we are shifting the conversation to bigger and better strategies to mobilize the Black Dollar and will be putting action behind it. We are also coming with a bigger venue and more vendor"- said Event Organizer and Founder of Financial Literacy Institute, Jasmine Young

The calamitous massacre was a targeted act toward a thriving black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma from May 31st to June 1, 1921. The Black Wall Street Business Expo will pay homage to African American heritage, facilitate a discussion on using cooperative economics to affect social change for the African American community, and highlight the excellence of African Americans exemplified through the development of Black Wall Street. V-103's on-air personality Liz Smith will be kicking off the 2nd Annual Black Wall Street Business expo's signature red carpet experience. Following the kickoff, each attendee will enjoy shopping from local black-owned businesses, food, and entertainment for all ages to enjoy!

This year Black Wall Street Black Business Expo has also partnered with Friends of The Movement (FOTM) Global , a social FinTech company led by multiracial and multi-generations, to do a significant reveal of a mechanism that can help us actively rebuild Black Wall Street.

Concluding the event, The Financial Literacy Institute (TFLI) will award one business owner with a 1,000 Black Wall Street Grant.

This year's sponsors are Uncle Nearest , Slush , Kroger , Nferno Media Entertainment, NoCap , and Good Money Global .

To learn more about this event, purchase tickets, or become a sponsor, please visit www.blackwallstreet atlanta.org . To learn more about The Financial Literacy Institute, please visit www.tfliinc.org or social media @tfli_inc.

About The Financial Literacy Institute Inc

The Financial Literacy Institute, Inc. (TFLI), a 501(3) non-profit organization, was developed to provide educational programs and resources to globally increase financial literacy in underserved and underprivileged communities. TFLI delivers high quality financial education and offers exceptional flexibility, accessibility, and affordability to any individual striving to better their lives and improve their financial health.

