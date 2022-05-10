K-Con Inc. Receives Commercial Construction & Renovation Magazine Project Profile Award for STOMP U.S. Navy SPAWAR Project

The Secure Temporary Office Modular Project (STOMP) was constructed at Naval Base Loma, California.

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Construction & Renovation Magazine recently released its list of Project Profile Award winners for 2022 and K-Con Inc. based in North Charleston, SC was selected for a challenging, high-visibility project completed for the U.S. Navy. Companies are selected for the award by the Commercial Construction & Renovation editorial board who rate projects based on several performance factors including budgets, schedules and levels of complexity.

K-Con, Inc. was selected for the STOMP GSA Federal Supply Design-Build contract and partnered with sister company Panel Built, Inc. to complete the 22,000 square foot modular structure. Designed to meet the customer's needs and budget, K-Con completed the installation of the stand-alone, secure level rated, two-story, turn-key, new office facility. The secure level rated facility project adheres to the rigorous requirements of SCIF and SIPRNet.

K-Con President Patrick Kiernan was proud of the recognition, stating, "It's always rewarding to receive acknowledgement of a job well done. In this case, we had to pull together talent across multiple teams and work safely, efficiently and thoughtfully. This job really typifies the approach we take on all projects to put the right people on the right job to get the best outcome for our client whether that's the U.S. Navy in California or the private business down the street in Charleston, SC." For more info about K-Con Inc, you can visit them on the web at http://www.KConInc.com

K-Con Inc. was founded in 1984 in Charleston, SC and has delivered more than 2,000 projects over the past 32 years in all 50 states and 3 U.S. territories. As a member of the Design Build Institute of America, K-Con offers turn-key design and construction services to private commercial clients and the federal government.

