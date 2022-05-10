Eddy Current Testing Market to Garner $2.3 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 9.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in safety regulations by governments and advancements in the new ECT technology drive the global eddy current testing market.

PORTLAND, Ore. , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Eddy-current Testing Market by Technique (Conventional Eddy Current Testing, Remote Field Testing, Alternating Current Field Measurement, Eddy Current Array, Others), by Service (Inspection Services, Equipment Rental Services, Calibration Services, Training Services), by Industry Verticals (Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Automotive, Power Generation, Government Infrastructure and Public Safety, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". As per the report, the global eddy current testing industry was accounted for $964.45 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Major determinants of the market growth

Increase in safety regulations by governments and advancements in the new ECT technology drive the global eddy current testing market. However, dearth of skilled and quality workforce hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in outsourcing of services and infrastructural developments in developing countries would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Covid-19 pandemic severely affected the market due to lack of skilled workforce and delay or cancellation of projects.

However, rise in technological advancements in developing economies and relaxations in the lockdown measures would help the market get back on track.

The conventional eddy current testing segment dominated the market

By technique, the conventional eddy current testing segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global eddy current testing market, as these equipment are used for flow detection, material & coating thickness measurement, and material identification. However, the remote field testing segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, due to rise in demand for steel pipes and tube-based industrial solutions across prime economies.

The training services segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030

By service, the training services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2030, due to rise in implementation of safety regulations across prime industries such as oil & gas, industrial, manufacturing, and utility sectors. However, the inspection services segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global eddy current testing market.

Europe, followed by North America, held the highest share

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the global eddy current testing market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, owing to surge in investment by prime players in testing equipment and solutions.

Major market players

General Electric Company

Olympus Corporation

Ether NDE Limited

Mistras Group Inc.

Eddyfi NDT Inc

TUV Rheinland AG

Ashtead Technology Ltd.

Fidgeon Limited

Ibg NDT System Corporation

Magnetic Analysis Corporation Inc.

