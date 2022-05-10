National Masturbation Month and Body-Positivity Take Center Stage as Seven People Participate in Self-Affirming Sex Toy Challenge

Follow along as Kailin, Wednesday, Dania, Zoë, Kayla, John, and Megan share what they learned by using a different sex toy every day for one week during the inaugural Sex Toy Challenge presented by Women's Health Interactive and Adam & Eve
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Health Interactive, one of the largest online publishers exclusively focused on fearless conversations about sex and sexuality, teamed up with Adam & Eve, the nation's leading adult retailer, to conduct a first-of-its-kind Sex Toy Challenge for National Masturbation Month.
The goal: To normalize conversations about self-love, foster inclusive and affirming discussions about body positivity, while highlighting the health benefits of masturbation.
Seven diverse participants were recruited by Women's Health Interactive to explore seven different sex toys provided by Adam & Eve (curated by resident sex therapist, Dr. Jenni Skyler), over one week.
Participants shared their experiences using each sex toy in a video and review over the course of seven days.
→ Learn more about the challenge and participants
"My biggest takeaway from this wasn't about new toys; I felt a renewed sense of intention to prioritize quiet time for self-love and checking in with my body. It also prompted me to refresh my memory about the many mind-body benefits of masturbation," Megan, 30, shared.
John, 60, took part in the challenge "to learn more about what I like from sex toys but also to show that men can and do enjoy sex toys and that it's a great way to get off and feel good."
"These toys are gifts from the Goddess Aphrodite herself and I am counting my 7 blessings," Kailin, 30, said. "I hope my contribution to this project provides inspiration and active enthusiasm for the exploration of self-love and healthy sexuality."
"This challenge has inspired me to masturbate more often because it definitely helps to relieve stress and promote better sleep," Zoë, 25, said. "Who would've thought that orgasming every day benefits your mind AND your body!"
"I would do this challenge again and encourage others to participate," Vanessa, 39, said. "It really opens your eyes to the various ways to experience pleasure and self-love. I didn't even know there was a National Masturbation Month before this challenge and am happy I got to celebrate it in the best way possible."
"Trying seven sex toys in seven days was a pretty wild time," Wednesday, 51, admitted.
→ Watch the official trailer video
In celebration of National Masturbation Month, Women's Health Interactive and Adam & Eve encourage everyone to take part in this challenge on their own as a way of practicing healthy self-love and normalizing the topic of masturbation.
"I am so proud of this wonderful group of individuals who went outside their comfort zone in order to destigmatize masturbation and bring a spotlight to not only the confidence-affirming benefits of self-pleasure, but more so to model for others that masturbation is healthy, normal, and fun too!" added Chris Fernandez, CEO of Women's Health Interactive.
→ 2022 Sex Toy Challenge Results
→ Watch All Participant Videos
About Women's Health Interactive
Women's Health Interactive is an inclusive and passionate team of sex-positive writers and industry professionals who are dedicated to having open, honest, and fearless conversations about sexuality.
For information, contact Editor-In-Chief Alison Huff at 330.503.2655 or 335261@email4pr.com
About Adam & Eve
Adam & Eve is the nation's most trusted internet adult retailer. For information, contact PR Director Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or 335261@email4pr.com
SOURCE Women's Health Interactive
