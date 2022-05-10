Bob Russo, Award Winning Industry Veteran, Launches New Event Design + Consulting Agency

BOSTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Russo Event Design + Consult – an Event Design and Brand Elevation Agency specializing in event design, consultation, and creative services for live, hybrid, and virtual events, today announces the launch of the signature agency. Additionally, the new website is live, and further highlights its unique market position, satisfying diverse organizations' event needs. The new agency is the culmination of Bob Russo's continued industry evolution and expansion into the key service offerings, industries and geographies to better support the world's leading companies.
Bob Russo, an award-winning designer and creative director with over thirty-five years of experience designing experiential environments for conferences, tradeshows, theatre and museums, immersive branded experiences for corporate headquarters and pop-up retail, launched the new agency to better serve the design challenges faced by organizations seeking improved brand engagement and advocacy in experiential marketing.
"The work being done at Bob Russo Event Design + Consult is a direct response to the evolving business demands of our clients and modern brands everywhere," said Bob Russo, creative force behind the brand. "Our approach and designs are developed from strategic solutions to help them not only meet, but exceed their event goals. My mission has always been to be the partner that brands can come to for the resources and smart solutions they need to be a disruptive player in their arena."
Bob Russo Event Design + Consult helps clients navigate through the complexities from ideation to execution with impactful messaging and captivating visuals. By providing end-to-end service, the agency is able to deliver creative solutions that intersect with purposeful events to deliver exceptional experiences.
About
Bob Russo Event Design + Consult Matter is an Event Design and Brand Elevation Agency. Founded and launched in 2022, the agency is headquartered in Boston, MA, and services a global clientele across a diverse portfolio of live, hybrid, and virtual events. For more information, visit https://www.listen2bob.com
Contact:
Bob Russo
617-594-2541
336023@email4pr.com
SOURCE Bob Russo Event Design + Consult
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.