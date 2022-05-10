Intoleran's Enzyme Supplements Follow Strict Quality Standards

High-Quality Ingredients, Manufacturing, and Support Are Prerequisites for the Dutch Health Brand

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no end to the number of dietary supplements available on the market. Often these include labels, like "organic" and "all-natural." Nevertheless, the founders of Intoleran are well aware that it takes more than a label to ensure that you're delivering truly high-quality dietary supplement support.

"Our founder, Remko Hiemstra, started in 2008 with his mission to erase digestive issues caused by food intolerances," explained Harmen Treep, current owner of the Netherlands-based health brand, Intoleran. "Our goal is to help people enjoy food again and live a stress-free social life. However, we realize that, in order to fulfill this commitment to our customers, we have to make sure that every supplement works. It's something we take seriously, from the initial stages of R&D right through to customer support."

This focus on quality throughout the customer life cycle can be seen throughout Intoleran's business activities, starting with its supplements. "Hiemstra developed and products Intoleran's first supplements himself to ensure the pureness and quality of each item in our catalog," Treep said, "And Intoleran still has the same philosophy and strategy to provide the best supplements for their customers."

Intoleran supplements only utilize necessary ingredients and avoid all unnecessary additives. For example, its Lactase capsule only has three total ingredients:

A dose of the Lactase enzyme to help with digestion;

Small amounts of Calcium Carbonate as a necessary filler;

The HPMC Capsule that holds the previous two ingredients.

Along with choosing elite and streamlined ingredients, Intoleran manually produces all of its supplements on-site in its HACCP-compliant production lab in the Netherlands.

As a final testament to its commitment to quality, Intoleran also provides professional support for those taking its supplements. They keep dieticians on staff who can provide expert advice both before and after the point of purchase.

From quality ingredients to elite production to professional support, Intoleran is completely invested in the well-being of its customers. The brand has approached the question of digestive health from all angles in an attempt to fulfill its self-proclaimed mission to "help everyone enjoy their food again in a simple and effective way."

About Intoleran: Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements which are produced in its own production facility right in the Netherlands. These address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoiding many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. In order to preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Anderson Spaur

(954) 613-7822

336016@email4pr.com

SOURCE Intoleran