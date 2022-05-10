Trucking for Freedom Six Episode Docuseries Launches May 15

Culminates with Documentary Feature
OTTOWA, ON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For thirty-three days, the world watched…
How we got here
Crossing ten provinces and three territories, thousands of trucks traversed the highways and by-ways of Canada's northern climes in this exclusive documentary offering an immersive look into an extraordinary moment in Canadian history. The Chronicle Brothers, Andrew Peloso and Jeremy Regoto, embedded themselves within the Canadian Trucker Convoy capturing the unifying pulse of everyday people.
The directors blend interviews and live footage, journaling unbiased truths intrinsically viewed through a camera lens. They expose the raw emotion and purpose of those who felt compelled to embark on a journey fraught with joy and sorrow.
The film lays bare a deep and broadening divide within a country known for unity and trust and how two years of lockdowns illuminated the disparity in the working class and the political landscape. It gives a raw and unpolished visual of diverse Canadians holding a gutted Canadian Charter up to a spotlight and hoping to be heard.
What is the film about?
Our goal is simple. We traveled on the Freedom Convoy to document first-person and eye-witness accounts. Our team is documenting, producing, and sharing the story of the Freedom Convoy.
Uncensored & Raw
Trucking For Freedom is filming EVERYTHING we possibly can. This film will serve as a time capsule, a historical documentary capturing the opinion and views of those who joined the Freedom Convoy.
Trucking For Freedom and those involved with this film have zero-tolerance nor condone any acts of hate, aggression, mischief, violence, or separatist ideology. We implore all individuals who gather at these events to be mindful of others and uphold the values of this demonstration (peace, unity, and love).
