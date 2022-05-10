Xantrion Recognized as 2022 Bay Area Best Places to Work

OAKLAND, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xantrion has been recognized as a winner of the 2022 Bay Area Best Places to Work, an awards program presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.
Select employers from the Bay Area were named winners of the award on May 5th, 2022. These winning organizations were honored for having created exceptional workplaces that their employees value highly.
Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across 5 categories according to the number of Bay Area employees. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on such values as fun, collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities as well as management practices. The rankings will be unveiled on May 6th, 2022 in the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.
"Being recognized for the third year in a row is true validation of our efforts to deliver employee experiences we can be proud of. We've created a culture that cares deeply about valuing our employees and the value they create for our clients", said Anne Bisagno, President, Xantrion.
About Xantrion
Experts in cybersecurity and technical support, Xantrion provides outsourced IT services for midsized companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. Its team of IT experts brings impeccable technical and business skills to every assignment. Featuring an award-winning strategic approach, SOC2 Type II certified security practices, 24/7 help desk, fixed fees, and a 99.9% uptime record, Xantrion is a proven partner for managed IT and security services.
About 2022 Bay Area Best Places to Work
Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum's scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.
Media Contact
Anne Bisagno
(510) 272-4701
abisagno@xantrion.com
SOURCE Xantrion Inc.
