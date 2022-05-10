Lifeguard Recruitment Summit hosted by Paralympian Jamal Hill of Aquatics Today to Focus on Solving the National Lifeguard Shortage

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Lifeguard Recruitment Summit is coming to virtual platforms everywhere on May 18th, 2022. The virtual summit will be hosted by Aquatics Today beginning at 10:30 a.m. PST. and last two hours. The free event is a fantastic way to increase your effectiveness and efficiency as an Aquatic Supervisor or Director during the height of lifeguard recruitment season.
Lifeguard numbers have been declining for years, but the number of lifeguards has dropped even further in the past year and it's all largely attributed to a cultural shift in the goals of this 16-19 year old demographic. No longer do teens seek a hold-over job for the summers in between classes. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that there were approximately 31,000 less lifeguards, ski patrol and other recreational protective service workers in 2020 than there were in 2018.
This year's virtual summit will focus on how we can apply relevant strategies and incentives to attract lifeguards in a new cultural landscape. Through online live-stream, interactive sessions, and keynote addresses from leaders in the field, we will explore the ways that lifeguarding can be used as a stepping stone to achieve the goals and aspirations that matter most to youth across the nation.
The summit will include keynote speeches, panel interviews, and interactive opportunities that will provide attendees with the tools they need to create a more attractive opportunity for potential lifeguards. Whether you're a senior aquatics administrator who needs to recruit lifeguards, or an aquatic director, manager or pool manager, this summit is ideal for you.
Jamal Hill, Paralympic Medalist and Managing Director of Aquatics Today will host the Aquatics Equity Summit. Hill says, "I'm excited about the summit and how it will help the aquatics community better keep our families safe around aquatic environments. We have assembled some of the world's foremost leaders on recruiting to provide a roadmap that any aquatics agency, program, or community can implement to increase lifeguard recruitment and retention in an actionable way."
The summit, which will be held online on May 18th, will feature keynote speeches from United States Navy Chief Recruitment Officer Heather Charara, Regional Recreation Director for the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks & Recreation Joseph Goss, Managing Director of Aquatics Today and Former Lifeguard Turned Paralympic Medalist Jamal Hill, #1 Digital Lifeguard Recruiter in the Nation and Founder of Lifeguard Training NY Mordechai Eliyahu, and Paralympic Champion & Former Navy Seal Bradley Snyder.
The United States Lifesaving Association has calculated the chance that a person has a 1 in 18 million chance of fatally drown while attending a beach protected by USLA affiliated lifeguards. The goal of the summit is to provide a space for dialogue and action-planning around one goal: increase recruiter effectiveness, wich keeps our communities safe. Aquatics Professionals, including Aquatic Directors, Aquatic Managers, Pool Managers, Lifeguards, Consultants, and Nonprofits are encouraged to attend.
Register now for this free event at LifeguardRecruitment.com. An All-Access Pass to watch the recordings with your team can be purchased if you are unable to attend the live event. Several other aquatics-related summits are scheduled for the year.
About Aquatics Today
Aquatics Today has one goal in mind: to help the recreational aquatics community build enjoyable swimming programs and effective water safety initiatives. We contribute to safer, more fun facilities by keeping the community informed about the latest programs, conferences, and initiatives related to all things aquatics.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Aquatics Today, LLC
Christie Stevens
christie@aquaticstoday.com
(307) 201-9884
SOURCE Aquatics Today
