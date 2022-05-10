SaaS Awards Close for Entries Next Week

International Software Awards Program Announces Now Accepting Final Entries
NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Software accreditation program the SaaS Awards is now accepting final entries — with submissions due by May 20.
The SaaS Awards recognizes excellence and innovation in software across any sector, accepting entries from across the globe.
Last year's winners ranged from start-ups to blue-chips, including OneBill, Stack Overflow for Teams, Ping Identity and Forward Networks.
Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: "We are delighted to organize the seventh Software as a Service Awards.
"New for 2022, we have some impressive new judges offering world-beating expertise in their respective fields, a swath of new categories – and early signs indicate an amazing spectrum of candidates competing for the top spots.
"This year's awards program also boasts three tiers of recognition for successful software vendors: the shortlist and winner's stages are joined with an intermediary stage for the finalists we feel deserve extra recognition.
"Achieving recognition in the SaaS Awards brings serious attention to world-beating services. For instance, last year's winner of 'Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product,' Siemplify, is now part of Google Cloud."
The categories for this year's SaaS Awards are:
- Best SaaS Product for Small Business / SMEs
- Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product
- Best SaaS Product with 1,000+ Licensed Users
- Highest Customer Satisfaction with a SaaS Product
- Best SaaS Product for Nonprofits or Education
- Best SaaS for Productivity
- Best SaaS Product for E-Commerce/E-Shops
- Best SaaS Product for Web or App Development
- Best SaaS Product for Business Accounting or Finance
- Best SaaS Product for Management Accounting and Budgeting
- Best SaaS Product for HR
- Best SaaS Product for Recruitment
- Best SaaS Product for Shipping, Inventory, or Vehicle Logistics
- Best SaaS Product for Ticketing or Event Management
- Best SaaS for Business Management
- Best SaaS for Catering and Hospitality
- Best SaaS Product for CSR or Sustainability
- Best SaaS Product for Agriculture & Farming
- Best SaaS Product for Media & Publishing
- Best SaaS Product for Healthcare
- Best SaaS Product for Digital Marketing
- Best SaaS Product for Financial Services
- Best SaaS Product for E-Learning
- Best SaaS Product for Law and Legal Services
- Best SaaS for Product for Engineering Management, PLM, or CAD
- Best SaaS Product for Real Estate / Property Management
- Best SaaS Product for IT Management
- Best SaaS Product for Email Marketing
- Best Content Management Innovation in a SaaS Product
- Most Agile / Responsive SaaS Solution of the Year
- Bespoke SaaS Solution of the Year
- Best UX/UI/Design in a SaaS Product
- Best SaaS Product for Sales and Marketing
- Best SaaS Product for PR, Brand Management, or Stakeholder Engagement
- Best SaaS Product for Customer Services / CRM
- Best SaaS Product for Business Intelligence or Analytics
- Best SaaS Product for Supply Chain / Warehouse Management
- Best SaaS Product for Project Management, Workflow Automation, or PLM
- Best SaaS Product for ERP / MRP
- Best Data-Driven SaaS Product
- Best Data Innovation in a SaaS Product
- Best SaaS Newcomer
- Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product (B2B, Enterprise)
- Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product (B2B, Small Business / SMB)
- Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product (B2C)
- Best SaaS Innovation in the Internet of Things (IoT)
- Best SaaS Product for Energy & Utilities
- Best SaaS Product for Health & Safety or Risk Management
- Best SaaS Product for Learning Management or Training
- Best SaaS Product for Communication, Collaboration or Conferencing
- Best SaaS Product for the Construction Industry
- Best SaaS Product for Product Analytics
- Best Accessibility Innovation in a SaaS Product
- Best SaaS Product for Loyalty and Retention
Entrants will have until the 20th of May to apply. Submission fees for a single category are $595 for or $795 for unlimited categories. If the deadline is exceeded, late entries will be accepted for up to two weeks past the deadline for an additional $100 late-entry fee.
To download the submissions forms, visit the SaaS Awards website at: https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/.
Media Contact:
James Williams
(212) 574-8117
335841@email4pr.com
SOURCE The SaaS Awards
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
