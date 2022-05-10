SaaS Awards Close for Entries Next Week

International Software Awards Program Announces Now Accepting Final Entries

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Software accreditation program the SaaS Awards is now accepting final entries — with submissions due by May 20.

The SaaS Awards recognizes excellence and innovation in software across any sector, accepting entries from across the globe.

Last year's winners ranged from start-ups to blue-chips, including OneBill, Stack Overflow for Teams, Ping Identity and Forward Networks.

Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: "We are delighted to organize the seventh Software as a Service Awards.

"New for 2022, we have some impressive new judges offering world-beating expertise in their respective fields, a swath of new categories – and early signs indicate an amazing spectrum of candidates competing for the top spots.

"This year's awards program also boasts three tiers of recognition for successful software vendors: the shortlist and winner's stages are joined with an intermediary stage for the finalists we feel deserve extra recognition.

"Achieving recognition in the SaaS Awards brings serious attention to world-beating services. For instance, last year's winner of 'Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product,' Siemplify, is now part of Google Cloud."

The categories for this year's SaaS Awards are:

Best SaaS Product for Small Business / SMEs

Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product

Best SaaS Product with 1,000+ Licensed Users

Highest Customer Satisfaction with a SaaS Product

Best SaaS Product for Nonprofits or Education

Best SaaS for Productivity

Best SaaS Product for E-Commerce/E-Shops

Best SaaS Product for Web or App Development

Best SaaS Product for Business Accounting or Finance

Best SaaS Product for Management Accounting and Budgeting

Best SaaS Product for HR

Best SaaS Product for Recruitment

Best SaaS Product for Shipping, Inventory, or Vehicle Logistics

Best SaaS Product for Ticketing or Event Management

Best SaaS for Business Management

Best SaaS for Catering and Hospitality

Best SaaS Product for CSR or Sustainability

Best SaaS Product for Agriculture & Farming

Best SaaS Product for Media & Publishing

Best SaaS Product for Healthcare

Best SaaS Product for Digital Marketing

Best SaaS Product for Financial Services

Best SaaS Product for E-Learning

Best SaaS Product for Law and Legal Services

Best SaaS for Product for Engineering Management, PLM, or CAD

Best SaaS Product for Real Estate / Property Management

Best SaaS Product for IT Management

Best SaaS Product for Email Marketing

Best Content Management Innovation in a SaaS Product

Most Agile / Responsive SaaS Solution of the Year

Bespoke SaaS Solution of the Year

Best UX/UI/Design in a SaaS Product

Best SaaS Product for Sales and Marketing

Best SaaS Product for PR, Brand Management, or Stakeholder Engagement

Best SaaS Product for Customer Services / CRM

Best SaaS Product for Business Intelligence or Analytics

Best SaaS Product for Supply Chain / Warehouse Management

Best SaaS Product for Project Management, Workflow Automation, or PLM

Best SaaS Product for ERP / MRP

Best Data-Driven SaaS Product

Best Data Innovation in a SaaS Product

Best SaaS Newcomer

Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product (B2B, Enterprise)

Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product (B2B, Small Business / SMB)

Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product (B2C)

Best SaaS Innovation in the Internet of Things (IoT)

Best SaaS Product for Energy & Utilities

Best SaaS Product for Health & Safety or Risk Management

Best SaaS Product for Learning Management or Training

Best SaaS Product for Communication, Collaboration or Conferencing

Best SaaS Product for the Construction Industry

Best SaaS Product for Product Analytics

Best Accessibility Innovation in a SaaS Product

Best SaaS Product for Loyalty and Retention

Entrants will have until the 20th of May to apply. Submission fees for a single category are $595 for or $795 for unlimited categories. If the deadline is exceeded, late entries will be accepted for up to two weeks past the deadline for an additional $100 late-entry fee.

To download the submissions forms, visit the SaaS Awards website at: https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/.

